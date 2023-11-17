‘I’m going to stop smoking,’ Meek Mill to follow Snoop Dogg’s lead

After rap legend Snoop Dogg announced that he will be quitting smoking, American rapper Meel Mill has revealed plans to follow in such footstep.



Meek revealed his doctor not only informed him that he has “a lil bit emphysema,” but also warned him about potentially cutting his “lifeline in half” if he continued smoking.



He made this known while reacting to the news of colleague, Snoop Dogg quitting smoking.

Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental! https://t.co/NYAJ9BzJ6e — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 16, 2023

On his X handle, Mill wrote, “Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking… Ima follow Snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half.



“I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”



Snoop had shaken up social media on Thursday when he asked for privacy from the public while he geared up to enter the next stage of his life without smoking.



“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” his statement read.