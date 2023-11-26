‘I’m devastated’, Thiago Silva laments after Chelsea’s defeat to Newcastle

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said he was devastated by the Blues’ woeful performance against Newcastle at James’ Park on Saturday.

Alexander Isak put Newcastle in front 13 minutes before Raheem Sterling equalised with an outrageous free-kick for the visitors ten minutes later, seeing the game end one goal apiece at half-time.

Newcastle scored three goals in the second half courtesy of Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon in 60, 61 and 83 minutes against indisciplined Chelsea.

The game ended 4-1 in favour of the hosts.

The match which made Chelsea’s captain Reece James see red in 73 minutes moved the Magpies up to sixth.

Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino watched from the stands for serving a touchline ban as he was shown a yellow card for storming onto the pitch to argue with referee Anthony Taylor after his team’s 4-4 draw with Manchester City before the international break.

Reacting to the Newcastle’s game, Silva it was not a good day for the Stamford Bridge outfit as he tendered apologies, adding that he would take full responsibility for the defeat.

The 39-year-old Brazilian made this known on his X account shortly after the match.

“I’m devastated. It wasn’t a good day for us. I would like to apologize to everyone for the defeat, especially to my teammates who believe in me and support me every day. I take full responsibility. Let’s gather strength and come back stronger,” Silva wrote.