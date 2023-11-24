I’ll share my side of the story, Oladips speaks on his rumoured death

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has finally reacted to reports of his rumored death.

He addressed the issue during a live session on Thursday, reassuring fans that he is alive and well.

After being declared dead on November 15, the rapper made a comeback to the internet on Thursday.

In a video, he refutes the reports of his death while the soundtrack from his most recent album, “Ori,” plays.

The embattled rapper promised to reveal the reasons behind the death hoax in a live Instagram session with his fans today, but he added that this would only happen once he felt better.

His words: “Everyone Just dey talk their own, People Like to talk a lot… Right now, I will just focus on getting better; When I feel like I’m good enough to address everybody, I’ll come on live and tell you people my side of the story. Na wetin I con tell you people be that. Pray for Oladips.”

Recall that Oladips became a trending topic after his management released a statement claiming that the rapper had passed away on November 14.

At the aforesaid time, the management wrote: “We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLA DIPS has passed away yesterday Nov’14 Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak!

“For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral service will be announced as soon as it is concluded!

“The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen) -Management,” the statement reads.

However, two days after the rapper’s death was announced, a post by Qdot, a singer and a close friend of Oladips, claimed that he was still alive and well.

Social media users responded widely to Qdot’s disclosure, with many questioning the veracity of the death announcement.

Oladips responded to the uproar on Thursday by sharing a video of himself dancing to a song off his new album, “Superhero Adugbo,” on his Instagram account.

“Proof of life,” he captioned the video.