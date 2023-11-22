I’ll not be distracted from governance in Rivers – Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

…charges Rivers people to protect critical infrastructure, social services

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt: Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his administration will not be distracted by any situation from delivering projects to the people of the state.

Fubara gave this assurance at the official opening of the renovated Dental, Maxillofacial Ear Nose Throat, and Ophthalmology Hospital and Prof. Kelsey Harrison Hospital in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the Maxillofacial Facility, Fubara said that even in his calm disposition, he would remain firm and follow his course for development to the benefit of the state.

The governor added that his administration is committed to advancing the interests and welfare of the Rivers people.

He declared that nothing can cause a deviation from his plans for the state, saying the interest of the people and the development of the state would remain top priorities.

The governor said there cannot be development without quality healthcare delivery, adding that it was the reason the state-of-the-art facility has been provided.

Fubara explained that his plans for the Rivers people align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which is anchored on restoring and improving the economy and social wellbeing of the citizenry.

Fubara, while speaking at Kelsey Harrison Hospital, enjoined Rivers people and residents to protect critical infrastructure and social services provided for them as partners so that they can contribute their quota to the effective functioning of those facilities.

He noted that the hospital has been renovated and made functional with taxpayers’ money. “This requires that the people who will use it and host community dwellers own it by ensuring that it is not vandalized or the equipment misused,” he said.

The governor also assured that soon, the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Board and the Healthcare Management Board will be reconstituted to handle the issues of employment in the health sector in order to utilize their quota of the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 persons.