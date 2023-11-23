I’ll focus on health, education, water supply, infrastructure in 2024 budget – Gov Inuwa

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has noted that the implementation of the Budget since the inception of his administration has been very encouraging and rewarding, especially the capital aspects of the Budget.

This has made them among the best, adding that they received an award in the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme in Nigeria and recently, they were ranked 5th in the country in the Transparency and Integrity Index, 2023 by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch.

Speaking at the -Day Citizens Consultative Meeting on the preparation of the Gombe State 2024 budget on Thursday, the Governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Ngodi recalled that since the inception of this administration in 2019, they have institutionalized the process of citizens engagement in the preparation of the annual Budget and the citizens accountability report on the implementation of the Budget have helped in their success – stories.

The Governor maintained that their resolve was to institutionalize Public Financial Management (PFM), although painful but rewarding, stressing that It has enabled them to achieve more than what they promised and also continued to receive accolades within and outside the State.

According to him, “These reforms of engaging the citizens before the preparation of the Budget, and after the implementation of the Budget are some of the success stories of our administration. The feedback from the citizens makes us re-assess and re-trace where we make mistakes for improved service delivery. My dear citizens of Gombe State, you may recall we promised during our electioneering campaigns for the first and second terms in office to carry everyone along, we will continue to engage with people of Gombe State from all walks of life and at different levels to ensure that we are transparent and accountable to the people. Without mincing a word, the journey so far has been rewarding, because we can deliver on our mandate, and with your support, we will even do better.”, he said.

” It is on record that when we started this process in 2020, we made the bold step to include your suggestions in the 2021 Budget. I am glad to inform you that this has enriched the document and has even made us more committed to implementing our Budgets”.

Furthermore, he disclosed that their priorities will remain in the areas of health, education, water supply, housing, infrastructure, and rural development while they have consistently maintained the focus and their inputs during the consultations will not be taken for granted, as the previous ones have guided their decisions in the implementation of the budgets.