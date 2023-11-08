Ikotun daylight robbery: 25-year-old shot in the eye

By Efe Onodjae

LAGOS—The parent of Opeyemi Ogunrin, a 25-year-old resident of Ikotun, who was shot during a daylight robbery, has lamented the financial cost of his son’s eye operation.

Vanguard gathered that Opeyemi was attacked by armed robbers, resulting in a gunshot wound to one of his eyes. He was rushed to a hospital where the eye was operated on.

Speaking to Vanguard, Opeyemi’s father, Mr. Ogunrin Oluwole, explained: “He works at a Betnaija shop, and the thieves struck during daylight, firing shots indiscriminately. Unfortunately, my son was one of the victims, with the bullet hitting his left eye. He is currently receiving treatment at Dayspring Specialist Hospital, Ikotun.”

Meanwhile, an open letter by chairmen of four Community Development Associations, CDAs, addressed to Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, the disturbed residents, said: “Our neighbourhood covers a vast area, extending from Isheri Olofin Round-about to Igando market, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“It include several residential estates such as Diamond Estate, Green Land Estate, Good-Homes Estates, Iroko Estate, Home-Foundation Estate, among others.

“Regrettably, we are currently experiencing an unprecedented surge in criminal activities, with bold attacks on innocent citizens by kidnappers and armed robbers in broad daylight. This distressing situation has unfolded over the past two weeks and has left us deeply troubled.

“Incidents of violence and crime have been reported both within our residential estates and on major roadways, bus stops and Odo-Eran market on Governor’s Road. Notably, recent occurrences include kidnappings and armed robberies in Green Land Estate and abduction at Lanre bus stop, where the victim was forcibly taken from his vehicle, leaving his abandoned car by the roadside with its headlights on. This incident occurred between 7:30p.m and 8p.m.

“Another alarming case was on Salvation Army Street, off Governor’s Road, where eyewitnesses reported that a group of criminal elements, numbering about six, riding on two motorbikes, each carrying three individuals, dispossessed innocent citizens of their valuables, including cash and mobile phones.”

Vanguard News