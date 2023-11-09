Ikeja constituents laud Faleke for human, capital devt

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—-RESIDENTS of Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos State have commended the lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr Abiodun Faleke, for his contribution to human and capital development in his constituency.

The constituents, who include monarchs and a committee of friends, identified the construction of 34 roads with drainage channels and youth empowerment as some of the notable projects implemented by the lawmaker.

The traditional rulers, who include Awise of Onigbogbo, Oba Adeyemi Ajasa; the regent of Ikeja, Prince Adekunle Apena; and Olojodu of Ojodu land, Oba Samuel Shobowale-Benson, said Faleke provided more than 400 mini-buses to youths.

Oba Ajasa, in his remarks, said: “If we are to talk about Faleke, we will not leave here because he made us proud. He is an Omoluabi, who loves people at the grassroots. First, he has done a lot of empowerment to reduce unemployment. He has given Keke Napep, Korope, and vulcanizer equipment to put food on people’s tables. He has also given deep freezers to traders, empowering tailors. Faleke has touched the lives of people across various communities. He has tarred roads, hospitals were equipped with ambulances. Our hospital at Onigbongbo and Oregun, as well as our area command police stations, were also given Hilux vehicles to patrol the communities.

“Some of the roads constructed by Mr. Faleke include Afisman Drive Anifowose, Ikeja Ipodo road, by Ikeja bus stop, Ikeja Olu Street, Mobil bus stop, Oke-ira, Ogba Wilson Iyoha Street, by Taiwo bus stop, Ojodu Olasimbo Street, Oregun, Ikeja, Ademola Alabi Street, Olusosun, Ikeja.”

Also speaking, Apena said: “Faleke has done well. I can be proud to say that he is the best-performing lawmaker in Ikeja. Faleke is not a member of the executive, but he has disbursed more than one thousand buses to assist people in the transport sector free of charge. Faleke has done empowerment for more than ten thousand people. I would like to appreciate him for what he has done and I will still appeal to him to not relent in his good work. God will continue to be with him.

“People benefited from his humanitarian gesture. He has provided free healthcare services. He also assisted people with free surgeries. From my palace here, you will see the streetlights he provided. It is a solar panel street light. From Bank Anthony to Maryland, there are street lights and other places to make the environment look aesthetic at night.