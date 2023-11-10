Ijaw diaspora group raises concerns ahead of Bayelsa guber elections

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Barely 24 hours to the off-cycle governorship election in Bayelsa State, the Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, Friday, raised concerns about several issues that could make or mar the electoral process.

Speaking with Vanguard, the President, IDC, Prof Mondy Gold, pointed out that nothing more or less of peaceful electoral process is demanded from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies and the political actors.

Gold who holds a traditional title, the Amadabo of Ijaws in Diaspora (The Leader of Ijaws in Diaspora) said Bayelsa State is very cardinal in the scheme of things in the Niger Delta region and the nation based on its strategic location and position it occupied in sustaining the economy of Nigeria, hence the international community is focusing on it as far as their expectation is credible election acceptable by all is concerned.

He said IDC as a foremost Ijaw Diaspora group has been keenly involved in the electoral process in Bayelsa State, which made IDC to collaborate with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Yenagoa Chapter and and another Institute of Mass Communication and Information Management of Nigeria, IMIM, in order to give Bayelsans a voice in the process and put governorship candidates the platform to tell Bayelsans what they have for their development if elected as governor of the State.

He said: “The basic issues as red flag the Ijaw Diaspora Council, IDC, has identified ahead of the election include, the Bassambiri Nembe political and communal crisis; The Southern Ijaw crisis of 2019; Rise in political related violence, and utterances of the political class.

“The Bayelsa elections, like elections in many other regions, may be marked by threats, violence, and tension for several reasons. Some of the common factors contributing to such issues include:

Political Competition: Bayelsa, like many other regions, may have a competitive political landscape where different parties and candidates vie for power. This competition can lead to heightened tensions and aggressive tactics.

“High levels of poverty, unemployment, and inequality can create a sense of desperation and frustration among certain segments of the population. This can make them more susceptible to manipulation and involvement in violent activities.

“Weak Law Enforcement: If law enforcement agencies are not adequately equipped or lack the capacity to effectively monitor and control election-related activities, it can create an environment where perpetrators feel emboldened.

“To address these issues and bring perpetrators to book, several steps can be taken; Strengthen Law Enforcement: Ensuring that law enforcement agencies are well-trained, well-equipped, and impartial can go a long way in deterring violence and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.

“Promote Civic Education, Educating the public about the importance of peaceful elections, civic responsibility, and the democratic process can help create a more informed and engaged electorate.

“Community Engagement, Engaging with local communities and leaders to address underlying social and economic issues can help alleviate some of the desperation that may lead to violence.

“Swift and Impartial Justice: Ensuring that cases related to election violence are promptly investigated and perpetrators are brought to justice sends a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated.”

However, he pointed out that, “It’s important to note that addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach involving various stakeholders, including government, civil society, political parties, and the broader community.”

Meanwhile, the Ijaw foremost leader in the Diaspora also tasked INEC on restoring the confidence of Nigerians in it and regaining its lost opportunity during the 2023 general elections.

“We want INEC to achieve Free, fair and transparent elections. INEC should strive to conduct elections that are free from interference, fair to all candidates and parties, and transparent in the process.

There must be inclusivity, which INEC should ensure that all eligible voters, regardless of their location or background, have equal access to the voting process.

“Accurate Voter Registration is for INEC to maintain an accurate and up-to-date voter register to prevent fraud and ensure that every eligible voter can participate.

“Accessibility; Make sure that polling stations and facilities are accessible to all citizens, including those with disabilities, and consider the needs of voters in the diaspora.

“Security: Provide adequate security measures to protect voters, polling stations, and electoral materials from any form of violence or intimidation”, he said.

He further stated that, “Efficient logistics is need, “Ensure that all necessary materials and personnel are in place and well-prepared for the election day to minimize delays and disruptions.

“Ethical Conduct and Neutrality: INEC officials should demonstrate high levels of professionalism, impartiality, and integrity throughout the electoral process.”

Being a stakeholder in Niger Delta issues, the don stressed emphatically the timely announcement of election results will positively impact the electoral process.

On the town-hall meetings that IDC conducted jointly with NUJ and IMiM, he said, “For the first time, we held town hall meetings and a debate for candidates running for governor. The Ijaw Diaspora Council (IDC) believes that because each candidate received sponsorship from a different political party, they are all equal. Four of the six candidates that the people of Bayelsa State requested to participate did so, according to the results of our survey. We conducted a survey to measure the pulse of Bayelsans, and the results are based on empirical facts, thus we are happy with the outcome.”