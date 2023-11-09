IGP orders postings, redeployment of 14 AIGs, 26 Commissioners of Police

IGP Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the posting and redeployment of 40 Senior Police Officers comprising 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 26 Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations in the country.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi who made this known said the postings “are part of mandate to have a professionally competent, service driven, rule of law compliant, and people friendly Police Force, and to reflect the new status of senior officers who were just recently elevated to their next ranks”.

The AIGs are Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji, Zone 11 Osogbo – AIG Patrick Ogon Edung, Border Patrol FHQ – AIG Badru Banji Lawal, Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Bartholomew N. Onyeka and Department of Operations, FHQ – AIG Suleiman A. Yusuf.

Others are FCID Annex Alagbon Lagos – AIG Idowu Owohunwa, Maritime Command, Lagos – AIG Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Zone 13, Ukpo Dunukofia Awka – AIG Godwin N. Aghaulor, Office of National Security Adviser Abuja – AIG Effiom Emmanuel Ekot, Counter Terrorism Unit FHQ Abuja -AIG Anene Ndu Innocent, Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Odama Paul Ojeka.

Also posted are Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Ebong E. Eyibio, Zone 17 Akure – AIG Adebowale Williams, and Investment FHQ Abuja – AIG Sahabo A. Yahaya.

Similarly, the 26 newly posted Commissioners of Police and commands include; Benue State, CP George Chijioke Chuku, Jigawa State, CP Ahmed Abdullahi Tijani, Niger State, CP Dan Mamman E. Shawulu, Gombe State, CP Usman Hayatu, Imo State, CP Danjuma Aboki, Rivers State, CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan and Taraba State, CP Joseph Eribo.

Others are Osun State, CP Isyaku Mohammed, Safer Highways FHQ, CP Mohammed Barde, PPP DLS FHQ – CP Polycarp Nwonyi Emeka, Anti-Human Trafficking, CP Shehu Kabir Abubakar, Border Patrol FHQ, CP Lawal Babatunde Ayodeji, Maritime Lagos, CP Emmanuel Agene, Admin Airwing, CP Jude M. Azuka, Commandant Police College Kaduna, CP Dan Sabo Idi, Force Provost Marshal, CP Ibitoye Rufus Olajide, CP Adamu Ngojin Isa, and Procurement DLS FHQ, CP Nwanosike Wodi Okocha.

Also posted are PSO to IGP, CP Johnson Oluwole Adenola, PAP Western Port Lagos, CP Olanrewaju Olawale Shola, Int’l Investigation INTERPOL, CP Shelleng Umaru Yusuf, SEB FCID Abuja, CP Emmanuel Aina, Info-Tech ICT FHQ Abuja, CP Miller Gajere Dantawaiye, Director NPF- NCCC, CP Henry Ifeanyi Uche, DOPS FHQ Abuja, CP Vungmoh S.M. Kwaimo, Commandant Police College Ikeja and CP Fasuba A. Olabode.

“The IGP has charged the newly posted/redeployed officers to work in tandem with the Force policy and support the agenda of government for economic recovery and growth as well as socio-political development of the country.

“He also stressed the importance of entrenching professionalism and diligent policing services to all officers and men under their command, while calling on them to partner with all relevant stakeholders to bring policing closer to the people.

“The posting is with immediate effect.”