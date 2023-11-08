IGP appoints CP Johnson Adenola as principal staff officer

Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the posting of CP Johnson Oluwole Adenola as his Principal Staff Officer (PSO).

According to sources at the Force Headquarters, he is to replace CP Tunji Disu, who has been deployed to Rivers State Command.

A seasoned police officer, CP Adenola made significant contributions to both the Nigerian Police Force and international peacekeeping efforts. As an alumnus of Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School, his educational journey began at a young age, shaping his path toward success.

Adenola’s pursuit of higher education led him to the renowned Ogun State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) degree in August 1988. Demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning and professional development, he went on to earn a Masters degree in Public Administration in 1992.

With a strong sense of duty and a desire to serve his country, Adenola joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1992 as a Cadet ASP embarking on a remarkable career that spans multiple states and departments. Starting as a Practical Attachment at the Owerri Divisional Headquarters in Imo State, he gained invaluable experience and honed his skills in law enforcement.



Adenola’s dedication to upholding justice and combating crime propelled him through the ranks. He served in various key positions, including the Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, Lagos, Officer – in – Charge, ‘X’ Squad, Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Criminal Intelligence & Investigation Department in Kogi, Lokoja and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Discipline, Deputy Force Secretary, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja just to mention a few.

His unwavering commitment to his profession and his exceptional leadership abilities earned him the distinguished position of Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Department of Operation Delta State Police Command Headquarters in Asaba.



Beyond his national contributions, Adenola’s passion for global peace and security led him to volunteer for service with the United Nations. He actively participated in missions aimed at resolving civil unrest and promoting stability in Sudan and Sierra Leone. Collaborating with a dedicated team, he played a vital role in the pursuit of peace and the restoration of harmony in these regions.

Adenola’s dedication to enhancing his knowledge and skills is evident in his participation in specialized courses. He completed the Disaster Victim Identification Course and the Security Risk Management Course in Amsterdam, further expanding his expertise in crisis management and security protocols.

He is blessed with a loving wife and four wonderful children.