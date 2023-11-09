Ignore Ekpa’s IPOB, go out, vote — Ohanaeze tells Imo youths

… Begs NLC to reconsider decision on blackout in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide on Thursday called on the electorate in Imo state to ignore the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Simon Ekpa’s group and that they should come out en-mass and participate in this week Saturday’s Imo governorship election.

The Acting National Youth Leader, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, made this call while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election.

He was accompanied by those introduced as Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Grand Patron Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ndigbo Worldwide- Youth wing, Comrade Innocent Nduanya Deputy President, National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN), Comrade Chidi Nzekwe, Coordinator, NANS Zone F.

Mazi Wenceslaus Ogbonnia- Assistant National Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Comrade Chidi Ilogebe- Former NANS President, Comrade Chika Nzelu, Chairman, NANS Stakeholders forum Southeast, Mazi Imaga Eke Imaga – State Youth Leader.

According to them, on the said order by Simon Ekpa led pro-Biafra group, that there would be no election in Imo, they rejected it saying: “We call on Ndigbo and Nigerians in South East to ignore the call to sit at home by one Simon Ekpa who reside in Finland, issuing unsolicited directives. We also want to send a strong warning to him and his cohorts as we are mindful of the threats, and therefore admonish them to desist from such incitement and other barbaric utterances that has contributed to the Security challenges we encounter in South East Nigeria.”

On the face off between the Imo government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which led to the alleged beaten of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, they said: “We must not fail to condemn in totality the assault and attack on the National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC- Mr. Joe Ajaero by some alleged Imo Unionists. This is unacceptable and totally defies the tenets of Democracy, we therefore call on the relevant authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book to deter such barbarism, rather than let it to be swept under the carpet. we commiserate with our Brother and friend Mr. Joe Ajaero and the entire Leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress.

“We humbly appeal to NLC, to reconsider the threat for a National action starting from 14th November 2023, and to sheath their Sword as the innocent Nigerians are at the receiving end. However Justified and Lawful this action might be, we are very much concerned about the adverse effect on our fragile Society and the unhealthy Economy.”

On the issue of the November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election the Igbo group said: “We the Igbo Youths, through our indigenous and widespread structures, have sensitized our people especially the Youths to come out enmasse and Peacefully conduct themselves while discharging their civic responsibility. As accredited observers, we have also setup control room, here in Owerri, from where we shall monitor the exercise and collate intelligence from all the 305 wards in Imo State.

“We must admonish the recruited adhoc staff of INEC especially the collation and returning Officers, who are the field Soldiers to conduct themselves properly.

We want to also use this medium to commend the INEC Chairman and Inspector General of Police and Heads of Other Security Agencies for the level of Preparedness and Resilience for a Peaceful, Credible and Successful Election in Imo State come Saturday 11th November 2023.”

“However, we commend the Government of Imo State for the level playing ground provided for all candidates, irrespective of party, during the campaign period; and that this singular act contributed immensely to the rancour and violence free campaign across the State,” he said.