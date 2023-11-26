Igbo-Etiti West Election Constituency poll: Appeal Court upholds election of Amuka

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Court of Appeal has upheld the election of Williams Amuka of the Labour Party, LP, as the winner of the Igbo-Etiti West Constituency election in Enugu State.

This was as the court set aside the judgment of the Enugu State Election Petition Tribunal which earlier nullified Amuka’s election.

In a unanimous judgment, the three-man panel of justices delivered and presided over by Justice Bolaji Yusuf found merit in the appeal of Amuka against the tribunal’s judgment.

The Appeal Court upheld the declaration of Amuka by INEC as the eventual winner of the March 18 House of Assembly election.

One of the counsels to Williams Amuka, Barrister Chibuzor Ezike, while reacting to the judgment, thanked the Court of Appeal for standing on the side of justice.

“It was shocking that the Tribunal after resolving all the three grounds of objection raised by the Hon. Amuka’s legal team and held that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the petition by Ugwu Charles Chukwuebuka and PDP turned 180 degrees and relied on a document that was rejected, that was neither pleaded nor before the Court to disqualify our client.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal is commendable, and it has ended the long journey of litigation which commenced right from when Hon. Amuka won his primary election”, he said.

Recall that the Enugu State Election Petition Tribunal had on September 30, 2023, nullified the election of Hon. Amuka of the Labour Party.