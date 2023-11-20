If he coughs, I will dance – Wizkid declares love for Shallipopi

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has declared love for colleague Shallipopi and his music.

Demonstrating his admiration for Shallipopi , Wizkid stated that he would gladly dance if the fast-rising singer even coughs.

The Grammy award singer shared this on his Instagram story while listing names of his favorite Nigerian artistes.

He shared the post few hours after stating to extend his break from music for 6 years instead of 4 as he had mentioned before.

The singer also revealed some of the things he would engage in during his vacation, like acting in movies where he would handle a gun or act in romantic scenes.

Unveiling his list of favorite artistes, he mentioned Rema, Odumodublvck, Asake and Bloddy civilian describing them as superstars.