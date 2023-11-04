Idahosa floors Igbinedion in appeal Court, dedicates victory to constituents

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Ovia Federal constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa weekend floored the daughter of multi-billionaire and Esama of Benin, Omosede Igbinedion as the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos upheld the decision of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal that dismissed the petitions of Igbinedion and her Labour Party Mrs Epelle Asemota Osayukicounterpart against the victory of Idahosa in the February 25 National Assembly election.

In a unanimous decision, Hon. Justice Chidiebere Uwa, (JCA) who presided over the appeal alongside Hon. Justice James Abundaga, Hon. Justice Usman Musala ruled that the appeals lacked merit and upheld the election of Idahosa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

For the LP, the appellate court upheld the decision of the tribunal that no witnesses was present in any of the seven polling units she claimed there was over voting and the appellant further confirmed that she was not present either and witnesses presented where all hearsay witnesses, “I rule that the appeal is not meritorious and hereby dismissed”

For Igbinedion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the appellate court also upheld the decision of the tribunal that the appellant did not claim to have won the election neither did he seek to be declared the winner of the election but rather claimed that the election was invalid as against the 95 percent of the valid election.

Reacting to the rulin on Sunday, Idahosa said he is dedicating the victory to members of his constituency who have believed in him and re-elected him because of the adequate representation he has given them since 2019.

A statement by his media aide, Mr Friday Aghedo said that he was never disturbed by the petitions since he knew that the people had their mandate freely given to him.

He said “They may have tried but the people’s power over them prevailed. We know how desperate they were during the elections, and we also know how far they went to stop the liberation victory we first recorded in 2019.

“It is not all about them again, it is now about us, every resident, irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnicity, and we will do all that is necessary and within the ambit of the law to stop them from arrogating power to themselves again.

“The people have seen the difference in the federal constituency in the past four years and I, Idahosa, have sworn to uphold this mandate that will enable me to continually survive the people

“The victory is not mine alone to be celebrated, ultimately, the biggest beneficiary of this victory remained us, we the people of Ovia federal constituency,” he stated.