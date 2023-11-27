ICC lauds Sanusi’s contribution to Nigeria

By Olayinka Ajayi

The International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria has honoured the former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Joseph Oladele Sanusi, with the ‘Peace and Prosperity Award’.

Sanusi was the CBN governor from May 1999 to May 2004.

Speaking during the ICC Nigeria 2023 annual dinner and dance event in Lagos, Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria, Mrs.Olubunmi Osuntuyi, while lauding Chief Sanusi’s contribution, recounted that the “award is in recognition of his sterling achievements in the economy as a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and his passion for the Nigerian economy. There’s no one more competent to receive our Peace and Prosperity Award.

The occasion, which also served as the laudable achievements of the Chamber in the course of the year, with the theme ‘Good Governance: Panacea for Peace and Prosperity’ was used to promote the vision of the founders of the ICC, which is ‘Peace and Prosperity’.

Receiving the award, Chief Sanusi, while he commended ICC Nigeria for seeing him as solely deserving of the award, said, “Apart from my selfless determination to make a mark wherever I found myself, my wife and children encouraged me to put my best into public service.”

Asked to share his thoughts on the state of the economy, he objected and said, “At the appropriate time, Nigerians would know. I cannot comment on the state of our economy alone without commenting about the CBN.”