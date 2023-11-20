IATF 2023: Nigeria’s construction industry to hit $47bn — AFREXIMBANK

By Ediri Ejoh, Cairo, Egypt

AFRICA’S construction industry is set to experience a positive boost over the next decade, as Nigeria is projected to witness investments valued at $47 billion in construction-related development.

This came as energy security is pegged to be a major source of infrastructural development for the continent.

The African Export-Import bank, Afreximbank made this known at the just concluded Inter-African Trade Fair, IATF 2023 Trade Conference in Cairo, Egypt.

Presenting the forecast, Senior Manager of the bank on Trade Intelligence, Lizanne Case, identified Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ethiopia and Tanzania as top on the chain.

She said: “The five countries to top the construction industry’s growth for 2024 in Africa include Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ethiopia and Tanzania, with each expected to attract an estimated $47 billion, $26.3 billion, $26.7 billion, $15.7 billion and $14.3 billion respectively.”

Also, the bank projected growth rate in 2027 for the same countries to be valued at $55.5 billion, $39.1 billion, $31.8 billion, $21.7 billion and $20.8 billion respectively.

The bank noted that “Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing construction markets globally.

”While the continent’s construction industry remains relatively small by global standards, totaling over $175 billion in 2022, it is projected to more than double by 2032, reaching a total industry value of $385:5 billion.

”This will provide ample project opportunities across a wide range of markets. Specifically, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Tanzania and Ethiopia will account for more than half of the continent’s construction industry growth over the next decade.

”In addition to that, smaller markets, such as Rwanda, Cote d’ivoire and Cameroon will experience considerable growth, reaching average year-on-year growth rates of 7.7 per cent, 7.2 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively,” the bank added.

Similarly, the report explained: “At a total industry value of $54.4 billion, West Africa accounts for 30 per cent of Africa’s overall construction industry value.

“However, the region’s construction market is dominated by Nigeria, which accounts for over 80 per cent of West Africa’s construction industry value.

”Given Nigeria’s regional predominance, the country’s performance will be the most significant factor determining the overall growth of West Africa’s construction sector in the coming decade.”

“While the market is projected to underperform, compared to its regional peers, growing at an average pace of 3.8 per cent year-on-year from 2022 to 2032 (average growth in West Africa is 4.9 percent), it will still account for 53 per cent of the region’s construction industry growth over the next decade.

”Although this growth will be driven by investments in both the infrastructure and building sectors, the latter is set to be a particular bright spot. Nigeria’s large, growing and urbanizing population will result in considerable demand for housing development.

“At the same time, Nigeria is an attractive consumer market, benefiting commercial construction. Nigeria’s middle class outnumbers that of any other market in sub-Saharan Africa. The country’s retail sector remains relatively unformarlised, providing ample construction growth opportunities in the food sector, warehouses and shopping malls.

“While Nigeria is set to account for more than half of West Africa’s construction industry growth over the next decade, Céte d’ivoire will be the fastest-growing market regionally, driven by high levels of infrastructure spending. The country’s construction industry value rose from 0.4 billion in 2010 to 2.7 billion in 2022, recording an average annual growth rate of over 20 percent year-on-year.

“In particular, the government’s aim of strengthening the market’s transport and logistics infrastructure will benefit Cote d’lvoire’s port and rail sectors. This will be facilitated by a reduction in recurrent expenditure in favour of medium-term capital spending and the government’s business-friendly agenda, aimed at encouraging a long-term increase in private investment.

“As the government’s fiscal position improves in line with the debt restructuring process, a recovery in capital spending will support construction activities. At the same time, a gradual decrease in inflation and interest rates will benefit residential and non-residential construction in the long term.

Pipeline, energy, road construction to stimulate devt

“The rapid expansion of construction activity across Africa will be driven by a well-stocked infrastructure project pipeline, serving a fast-growing urban population.

”Besides developments associated with oil and gas projects, transport infrastructure will be the key focus of investment. in many markets, ambitious rail programmes are set to provide big-ticket opportunities in the long term, ranging from high-speed rail in Egypt to the development of light rail in Cote d’ivoire.

“However, particularly in the current financing environment, road and port construction will remain the backbone of African transport infrastructure activity, providing a continuous stream of projects for a diverse range of firms and business models, including a growing number of public-private partnerships, PPPs.

“In the energy sector, hydropower plants are set to stand at the forefront of a major increase in energy-generation capacity, facilitated by an expansion of national and international power grids.

“The considerable improvement in Africa’s infrastructure network brought about by these developments will also benefit investments in the manufacturing sector, boosting project opportunities in areas such as special economic zones, SEZs, industrial parks and warehouses.”