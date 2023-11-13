I would’ve had many assists if I played with Osimhen longer – Mikel Obi

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Super Eagles and Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel says he would’ve had many assists playing for Nigeria if he played much longer with the forward.

Speaking during the latest episode of his show, The Obi One Podcast, he stated that, as the creative guy, his assist numbers would have gone up high.

His words: “I played with him a few times because when I was leaving, he was coming in. So I didn’t have the opportunity to play with him much longer, but I wish I had the opportunity, as I would have had so many assists.

“When you watched the Nigerian national team when I was playing, I played as the creative guy. Everything ran through me, and I thought if I played with Victor, my assist would have gone up high.”

Mikel Obi made his senior team debut in 2005 as a second-half substitute in a 1–0 friendly win over Libya, shortly after the FIFA U-20 championships in the Netherlands.

He was part of the Nigerian squad that won the 2013 AFCON and a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.