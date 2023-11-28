‘I went through a lot,’ Teni speaks on weight loss

Nigerian musician Teniola Apata, popularly known as Tenientertainer, has revealed what led to her weight loss contrary to speculations that she underwent surgery.

According to the ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner, her weight loss was down to a strict diet she was on for two months.

Teni said this during a recent Zero Condition Podcast where she featured as a guest.

She denied undergoing surgery, describing it a life-threatening process which she is too scared to undergo.

Teni said, “I went through a lot. I went through a lot of changes. I lost weight and some unfortunate fellows said I did surgery.

“If I did surgery my stomach would be flat. I wanted to, but I was scared. Surgery is not easy. It’s life threatening. It’s not easy to go under the knife. I was on a strict diet. Ask my managers. No carbs. I was on a strict diet for two months.”

Vanguard News