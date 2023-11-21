I was treated like a piece of used material – Enyeama reflects on exit from national team

Vincent Enyeama

Super Eagles legend, Vincent Enyeama has disclosed that he stopped following Nigerian football for many years as he was treated unfairly during his exit from the national team.

The former Lille shot-stopper, while answering a question on the current state of the Super Eagles goalkeeping department, stated that he has not been following as he was hurt and only recently started following Super Eagles games.

He made this known during an interview with Hotsportsng.

His words: “I’ve not been following Nigerian football since the day I left the national team; with due respect, I was treated like a piece of used material. So I put up a block between me and the national team.

It’s now that I’m beginning to follow what is going on, but I put a stop to watching the national team because I was deeply hurt.

“I’ve moved and changed chapters. I can’t say much about the national team or the goalkeeping position because I’m not watching them.”

Speaking earlier in the interview, Enyeama said winning the AFCON in 2013 and winning consecutive titles with Enyimba were some memorable moments of his career.

He said, “I can’t pick a memorable moment, but winning the AFCON in 2013 remains one of the best moments, as did winning on the continent with Enyimba in 2003 and 2004. I had other memorable moments in my career.”