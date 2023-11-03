I was locked out, prevented from resuming – COPEM Chair alleges

Idisi

By Paul Olayemi

The appointment of a Registrar for the College of Physical Education, Mosogar (COPEM) has become a source of controversy and tension in Delta State, as the Chairman of the College Board, Hon. Lovett Idisi, and the Commissioner of Higher Education, Prof. Johnbull Tonukari, have clashed over the process and criteria.

On Friday, November 3, Hon. Lovett Idisi arrived at his office on the college premises only to find it locked. He alleged that Prof. Tonukari was behind the lockout and that it was an attempt to intimidate and frustrate him for conducting a fair and transparent interview for the position of Registrar.

Hon. Idisi told reporters that he had received a court summons based on the interview he and six other members of the board had conducted few months ago. He said that the Commissioner had written a letter to him, claiming that the board did not have a quorum to conduct the interview, and that he had a preferred candidate for the job.

He said, “We complied with due process and followed our law. The quorum ought to be one-third of the members that were supposed to conduct the interview. Out of the nine, seven were present and conducted this interview. This whole problem started by an erroneous letter written by the Hon Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Johnbull Tonikary, that we did not constitute a quorum to conduct the interview.”

He further accused the Commissioner of interfering in the appointment process, saying that he had personally called him out of the meeting to express his preference for a candidate, but he refused to succumb to his pressure. He also criticized the Commissioner for writing a letter filled with unfounded allegations.

He said, “I am not here to fight anybody. I am here to do my job as the Chairman of the Board. I have a mandate from the Governor to reposition this college and make it a centre of excellence. I have a vision to transform this college into a university of physical education. I have a mission to uplift the standard of education in this state, I am not here to play politics or to favour anybody. I am here to serve the people and the community.”

However, all attempts to reach out to Prof. Tonukari to respond to Hon Idisi’s accusations met deaf eyes as the Commissioner refused to pick his calls, even text messages forwarded to his line met blank responses.

The appointment of a Registrar for COPEM has been a contentious issue for some time, as the community of Mosogar, where the college is located, has been agitating for an indigene to occupy the position. They have accused the unions of the college, namely the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) and the Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), of trying to prevent a Mosogar indigene from becoming the Registrar.

The unions had written an open letter to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, alleging that the board and the Commissioner had disregarded the minimum standards required for the position of Registrar, and that they had manipulated the interview process to favour a particular candidate.

The letter had sparked a peaceful protest by thousands of Mosogar indigenes, who marched to the college premises and demanded that the board should respect the wishes of the community and appoint an indigene as the preferred registrar.