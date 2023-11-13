I’ ve reasons to be thankful to God – Edo deputy gov

Philip Shaibu

*Says: “It has been seven years of peace, prosperity as Dep Gov

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has dedicated his seven years as the number two citizen of the State to God, even as he expressed gratitude to the Edo people for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Shaibu stated this on Sunday at a colorful harvest and thanksgiving celebration at St. Paul Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin City.

According to the Deputy Governor: “The last seven years has not been an easy journey, it has been bumpy. However, I am happy and grateful to God, because in all things, He says we should give thanks “.

“So, for me, it has been seven years of honour to God, seven years of glory to God, seven years of God’s favour in my life and in my home.

“Looking back, God has preserved my life and I am thankful to Him; with what I have seen from the beginning till now, I must say that God has been merciful”.

“In everything I do, I do with the fear of God and with so much commitment. I am happy and excited, to God only be the glory in all I have achieved today and I know He is taking me somewhere. He knows the end from the beginning and I will continue to glorify Him”.

“It has been seven years of peace, seven years of experience, seven years of prosperity, seven years of greatness. I know that the tenure shall end in praises, he added.