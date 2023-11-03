I record songs with rich, meaningful lyrics – Afrobeat star, Razor Blade

Uzor Michael Ugonna, better known by his stage name “Razor Blade,” is making waves in the Nigerian music industry. Born in Lagos and hailing from Imo State, the 28-year-old artist is leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

Razor Blade’s music is a testament to the vibrant and dynamic nature of Afrobeat. As he puts it, “I would say the type of sound I make is Afrobeats.” His distinctive style and sharp lyrics set him apart from the crowd. “What’s so special about me and makes me different from every other artist is because I am Razor Blade, I am sharp!” he asserts.

With a catalogue of EPs and singles available on all major platforms, Razor Blade is already a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. His dedication to his craft is unwavering. “What I am doing right now, I make sure I’m recording almost every day,” he affirms.

Additionally, he has an eagerly anticipated single titled “Zero Fugazzi” set for release before the end of 2023.

Revealing foray into his musical journey, he stated that he was led by a childhood passion that eventually evolved into a resolute belief that music was his calling. “I started to do music before I believed this is what I should be doing. I have had a great passion for music since I was a kid,” he reflects. Now, as he strides towards his dreams, Razor Blade is determined to leave an indelible mark on the industry.

On the rich lyrics of his songs, he added “I think people should listen to me because all my music passes a message. It’s not just about the beats; I make sure I pass a message with my lyrics too,” he explains. The unwavering commitment to recording meaningful song could make Razor Blade a standout artist in Nigeria’s highly competitive music industry.

As Razor Blade’s new single and accompanying video, “Zero Fugazzi,” prepare for their highly anticipated release before the end of November 2023, the music world is abuzz with excitement.

Indeed, the artist is on the cusp of something extraordinary, and the world is eagerly waiting to witness the brilliance that Razor Blade is set to unleash.