I invited AY to my show but won’t be performing — Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth has revealed that he sent an invitation to his colleague, AY Makun to attend his concert in Lagos happening on Sunday.

This gesture comes weeks after Basketmouth publicly apologised to AY, bringing to an end their 17-year-old feud.

He, however, said that AY won’t be performing or making a cameo on stage because the order of activities is already sealed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Basketmouth said, “AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing they just came into the country about a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.”

