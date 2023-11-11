I have wanted to make movies for about 30 years — Anuli Ajagu

Anuli Ausbeth-Ajagu

By Benjamin Njoku

Anuli Ajagu, whose debut movie as a producer, “Praise Party” premiered last Sunday, amid glamour and glitz was full of excitement, as she revealed how many years it took her to realize her dream of becoming an executive producer.

Ajagu, the CEO, Brampton Productions, and founder of RevAnuli Inc, said it took her 30 years for her dream to come true.

Expressing her excitement, Ajagu recalled that her sister who died as a result of cancer in 2021, inspired her into producing the movie.

“I feel amazing. I am very grateful to God. This is a dream come true. It was an exciting experience producing ‘Praise Party’. It marks my debut as a film producer and also, an executive producer; for which I am very grateful. It was also challenging combining multiple roles. The script was inspired by life. Life happened to me specifically in 2017.

“I had a major family crisis and then in 2021, my only sister passed away as a result of cancer. Unfortunately, it got me thinking about the fact that we do not have all the time in the world to fulfill our dreams. “I have wanted to make movies for about 30 years now. So, I decided to pick up the broken pieces of my life, trusting God; and here we are today with a movie called ‘Praise Party’.

“Despite all the challenges that all the different characters went through in the movie, it all ended in praise, which is really exciting. “It is a story line that gives hope in the midst of crisis,|” Ajagu narrated.

The movie, which highlights the importance of community, seeking professional help, and how taking responsibility, counselling, faith, courage and forgiveness can be therapeutic;bringing healing and restoration to hurting souls started showing in cinemas across the country yesterday. It stars the likes of Kunle Remi, Keppy Ekpenyong, Eberechukwu Bayray Nwizu, Tina Mba, Sola Fosudu, Chioma Nwosu, and Arinze Okonkwo.

Speaking on the movie, Sola Fosudu, said “When I got the script and read it, I was impressed. I just knew I would like to be part of it. I do know she is going to succeed as a producer.”

For Kunle Remi, “This is a very good way to create awareness for conversations such as emotional abuse and trauma. Thankfully, this film portrays all of that which is the more reason everyone should go and watch it. There is so much to learn from it.” The movie also emphasizes on forgiveness which unlocks a lot of things.

‘Praise Party’ delves into the complexities of Tobe Thompson’s narcissistic tendencies toward his wife, Zara Thompson, unveiling the impact of unresolved childhood trauma, societal privilege, and injustice. Zara grapples with intense emotional abuse and social ostracization triggered by marital discord and infertility, shedding light on prevalent yet concealed challenges within African households. Through a compelling blend of drama and psychological thrills, the film serves as a poignant exploration of these realities, aiming to provoke contemplation and provide audiences with an immersive and captivating cinematic journey.