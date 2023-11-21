I have saved N110bn in three months – Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

…Says as Governor, FCTA officials gave him fake C of O

…Orders payment of N5 million for C of O

Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on Tuesday vowed to rid the nation’s capital of syndicates who special in offering fake Certificates of Occupancy C of Os to unsuspecting members of the public, recalling how as Governor of Rivers States three fake C of Os were issued on his plot after paying N57 million.

This was disclosed that he has been able to save over N110 billion since he assumed office in August this year.

The minister disclosed at a meeting with estate developers in Abuja, and also expressed displeasure at the rate at which fake Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) were given, adding that henceforth, N5 million would be paid to acquire a C of O.

According to him, gone were the days when unsuspecting members of the public would be allocated one plot of land with different fake C of Os.

He added that he would seek presidential approval to add the National Identification Number NIN to the requirements for obtaining a C of O.

The Minister gave the example of when as governor of Rivers State, he was given a fake C of O by some officials of the FCTA.

He also faulted the payment of N8.9 billion as monthly salary for FCTA, and FCDA workers.

The developers unanimously on their part pleaded with the Minister to reduce the N5 million payment for C of O.

After an intensive appeal by the developers, the minister said the payment can be made within four months after which the C of O can be handed over to the applicant.

He said; “I can tell you authoritatively that I have saved not less than N110 billion for FCTA since I assumed office three months ago.

“Allocation of lands to three or more persons will no longer be allowed. C of O enables you to do business.

“When we make the right decision some people will be happy, some will not. We are ready for such a fight.

“When I was governor of Rivers State, we had three C of Os from FCT. Three. It turned out that all were fake. The C of O was coming from FCTA as a government, not as an individual. The plots are allocated or said to be allocated. We paid money. When I sent the Liaison Officer, the people from FCTA took him to the land and later, we discovered that it was fake land. Look at the money we had paid. The people disappeared. We could not find them again. Over N57 million that we paid. Why? Because that was how it was being done in the FCT. I have said that it will not work again.

“I will seek Mr President’s approval to link any C of O to the NIN number so that we know when this house falls, we will know the owner. So that when a crime is committed on a property, we will know the owner. This is what happens in developed countries. The rich men will kick against it but anything that will help our people must be done.

“Support this move. There must be sanity in our system. You will attest to the fact that there are changes. How will you feel that at the end of the day, you have a C of O but it is fake or that your land is allocated to another person”?