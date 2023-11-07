I enjoy being an influencer, makeup guru, forensic entomologist – Victoria Essien

By Rita Okoye

Victoria Essien, popularly known as Viclinlove is not just beautiful but also brainy business woman who knows her onions.

Essien is a social media Influencer, Makeup guru, Fashionista and forensic entomologist.

The amiable serial entrepreneur has demonstrated nothing but passion, which has played a key role in her success journey as a scientist, beauty enthusiast, and fashion industry creative.

The Nigerian is an epitome of boldness who graduated from the American Intercontinental University in Houston, Texas, with an impressive GPA.

Determined to succeed in all her endeavours, Victoria Essien began her journey into the world of fashion and business despite being a successful forensic entomologist.

Today, her brand, Victoria Riverson, which she launched about seven years ago, has become a top brand.

“I love fashion and I started my clothing line in 2016. When I first started my fashion brand, Victoria Riverson, I didn’t know how to design. I worked with other manufacturers. Now I know more about designs than I did a few years ago. This has been the game changer for me.” Viclinlove expressed.

For Viclinlove fashion comes to her naturally, and one does not need to wonder why her designs are distinct and bold with creative approach to both colour and design.

Viclinlove’s brand, Victoria Riverson, offers a full range of collection of ready-to-wear and has established itself as a leader of designs in the fashion industry, with founder proving herself to be one of the most influential brands that has stood the test of time, and will continue to drive the future of the brand to a place where street culture meets luxury fashion.

The daring spirit in her has further propelled her to launch deeper into business and even dream bigger.

“I decided to own a club afterwards. Now I am opening up a car wash and restaurant which is my new project,” Viclinlove stressed.