Video: I don’t miss anything from my 8 years presidency – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari said he has not missed anything in his eight years in the Presidency.

Buhari disclosed this in an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) posted on it X official handle on Sunday.

PROMO🎥

The Former President Buhari's Exclusive First Interview Granted to @NTANewsNow After Leaving Office. pic.twitter.com/JplvofrrdI — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) November 19, 2023

When asked about what he missed from his time in office, the former president said, “Miss. I don’t think I miss much.”

Buhari had previously said he would not miss his time in office because he was being “harassed”.

In December 2022, the former president said he was doing his best for Nigerians but it was not good enough.

Buhari said, “I believe I’m trying my best, but still my best is not good enough.

“I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed.”

Recall that between 2015 and 2021, Buhari spent 171 days on medical vacation in the United Kingdom, with 2017 alone accounting for 152 days away.

Speaking on the nature of his illness when he was president, Buhari said, “I think only my daughter can honestly answer this question.”