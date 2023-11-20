‘I didn’t like that my mom was a popular actress’, singer Mayorkun reveals

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa, a.k.a Mayorkun, has revealed that he hid his mother’s identity for years because he didn’t like the fact that she was a popular actress.

The ‘Che Che’ crooner stated that he never wanted anyone to give me preferential treatment because he was Toyin Adewale’s son.

He made this known while speaking during the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted by actor Taymesan.

His words: “Growing up, my brother and I didn’t like the fact that our mom was a popular actress because we wanted freedom, but with her fame came fake attention and all.

“I hated being treated differently, not because you like me but because I am Toyin Adewale’s son.

“Even at my university, people didn’t know she was my mother for four years. I was intentional about this.

“My mom brought food to me at school once, and a girl saw her. I quickly ran to her to get what she came with, just so no one else saw her.

“Only my close friends who visited my house frequently knew who my mother was. So, I didn’t grow up as that boy who is an actress’s son,” he added.

Vanguard News