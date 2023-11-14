I caught Will Smith having s3x with actor Duane Martin – Ex-Assistant, Bilaal reveals

Brother Bilaal, a former assistant to American star, Will Smith has revealed that he walked in on the actor having s3x with actor Duane Martin.

Bilaal made this known in an interview with Tasha K from which was posted to YouTube on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Bilaal claimed that he once caught Smith having “anal sex” with actor Duane Martin.

He recounted an incident where he was trying to find Smith, only to discover him engaged in “anal sex” with Martin in the latter’s dressing room.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” Brother Bilaal said.

Will Smith's best friend and former assistant, Brother Bilaal, says he walked in on Duane Martin having sexual relations with Will Smith.



(🎥@unwinewithtasha ) pic.twitter.com/SBQeiAnwvp — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 14, 2023

“There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Smith is yet to respond to the allegations and neither has Martin as of the time of filing in this report.

Recall Pinkett Smith recently confirmed that she and Will have been separated since 2016, but have no intention to legally divorce.