I can advise Akpabio because I’m older, more experienced – Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume said he can advise the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio because he is older and more experienced in senate issues.

Ndume stated this in an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday.

He said, “I’m older than Akpabio and can advise him on issues of the Senate. I was the DG campaign of Akpabio, so by virtue of my position, I was his number one supporter and marketer to become the Senate President.

“We can disagree to agree, but not to fight. Myself and Akpabio are colleagues, we have the same interest.”

Meanwhile, the senator dismissed speculation of rift between him and the Senate President.

Recall in October, Akpabio and Ndume were involved in a shouting match on the floor of the senate.

The friction led to Ndume walking out of the Senate while in session.