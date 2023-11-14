Weyinmi Oritsejafor

After completing culinary training at Ashburton Chefs Academy, Weyinmi Oritsejafor was a restaurant proprietress before she shifted her entrepreneurial disposition towards her passion for legacy planning.

Now a Private Client Advisor at Henley and Partners, UK Ltd., a decade old firm which claims to be the global leader in Investment Migration; she specializes in advising “savvy individuals and their families across the globe” about gaining residence or citizenship in their country of choice by assisting them to complete qualifying investments.

Oritsejafor is an Associate Member of the Investment Migration Council and has a background in Finance and Economics, holding both a BA(Hons.) and an M.Sc. degrees.

The country has suffered massive talent loss in the last decade, whereas you made a trip in the opposite direction. Why did you do that?

Initially, it was not a deliberate choice to come back. I lived in England for almost 20 years and had things mapped out. Nigeria wasn’t even on the horizon but many years ago, suddenly my parents decided they wanted me to come back on holidays and I didn’t want to, but I found myself in Lagos.

It was probably one of the very best two weeks of my life. I really enjoyed being home. I was happy.

I went back to the UK, packed my things and within two weeks, I was back in Lagos. I had moved everything and went straight into NYSC. It was a good year. Funnily enough, once I got back to the UK, I really couldn’t settle. I really missed family. I wanted to be back in Lagos. I didn’t see the negatives that people were talking about. As I have gotten older, that feeling has intensified. Nigeria can be difficult, overwhelming sometimes but there’s just something about this country that touches my heart and I don’t see myself living anywhere else in the world.

You have experience working at corporate jobs as well as being an entrepreneur. What are your takeaways, pros and cons? What would you trade for what?

Yes, I have done both. There’s no textbook or course that will prepare you for the business environment in Nigeria. I went in with rose coloured glasses, had this picture in my head of how things were meant to be, with passion, but the challenges that came from day-to-day were interesting to say the least. One of the things I learnt was people management. I do agree that your staff can make or mar your business and you have to have a certain level of patience while keeping your eye on the bigger picture.

I was lucky in that at the point I left my entrepreneurial journey behind, my business was doing okay but as a human being, I was mentally exhausted. COVID had come and gone and done a number on the business. I had been able to find my place but post-COVID, it was a complete change. New rules came into play. The passion turned to work and I just didn’t have the energy to carry forward. Entrepreneurship is not for everyone but if you have the means, give it a go. However, you need to be open minded.

Power was a major issue. You take the time out to make sure you are doing things as you ought to and you are being frustrated. It was in this period of retrospection that someone recommended me for this work. I am in a job now where my entrepreneurial spirit has really helped me. I need to be innovative, self-motivating. I don’t think my entrepreneurial journey was a waste. That was a masterclass in anything Lagos, anything Nigeria .

It appears that the GenZ have abandoned the whole notion of formal work. How can the practicè be made smoother for this generation of Nigerians?

The world is changing at a really fast pace. For baby boomers, their definition of formal work is quite different. Same way what the GenZ will term as formal work is different from millennials. We are not in that age anymore, when to be seen as a productive member of the society you have to don a suit and tie, get in a car and go to an office building and put in your eight hours for it to be termed formal work.

The previous generations were, to a certain extent, curtailed by our land borders. The GenZ are a very interesting set of people. The confidence is something to behold. They are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers abroad. Big things are happening in tech. The younger ones are being encouraged to be innovative and they do not need to don a suit and tie. It’s the end product that’s the most important.

If you’re creating an environment where their creativity is celebrated and encouraged, it’s amazing the ideas they come up with, the things they are able to do with their peers and these things will only benefit us as a country. So I feel that formal work is a mindset thing.

Let there be a mind shift and I am all for new ways of being productive.

It’s a very rare phenomenon to see a homegrown Nigerian business go offshore. How can entrepreneurial spirited Nigerians benefit from dual nationality in terms of expanding offshore and becoming multinationals?

We see investment migration as one spoke in the wheel of wealth management. Talking about Trusts, Wills, Real Estate, Cash Planning, Tax and things like that, we see investment migration as just one of the things that are necessary for managing your wealth and planning a legacy.

When we are talking about legacy planning, we are talking about making sure your wealth is carried on to generations beyond you.

So where investment migration comes into, it is that you have just your Nigerian passport and currently, your Nigerian passport will offer you visa-free access to 44 countries in the world and that is giving you access to only 1.5 per cent of the world economy. As a savvy businessman or woman, you want to increase your reach, do business in more conducive environments.

A lot of my clients call me to talk about their children and their options. You want your children to stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers abroad, give them opportunities, options and choices. Meaning that they are able to take up internships and job offers in countries they won’t be able to with their Nigerian passport unfortunately and when they have built all this wealth of experience, they are able to bring it back home, invest in the family business and take it to the next level.

Another advantage to an entrepreneur or a business person are the tax benefits. There are some countries where there is zero inheritance tax. Most important are the issues of visas. You have meetings, you have obligations in different countries. It’s not the best use of time to have passports tied up in embassies and be subject to changing immigration laws all the time. You’re able to open bank accounts in other countries, transact business and gain access to investment opportunities that we cannot do with our Nigerian passport. It’s not about moving business abroad. You are hedging your rusks with a second passport, making it easier for you and your family. You’re making sure your business is able to transcend generations.

Helping people to migrate, attaining other citizenships and such like, have become big business in Nigeria today. Exactly how big?

The migration business is big business. We are always reading of the brain drain. People are moving abroad for opportunities and a better life, they say. When things like that happen, there will always be people who are making money out of it because there are so many routes.

Investment migration does not see clients move out of the country. 99per cent of our clients do not move because they are people who have made good in Nigeria. They’ve heavily invested in Nigeria and only want to make life easy for themselves. Investment migration is very, very popular in Nigeria. To put it into context, Nigeria is in the top 10 of countries who made enquiries on investment migration services in 2022.

Nigeria is one of the top three countries where we get applicants through Africa. The wealthiest nations have the highest number of applicants for second citizenship so Nigeria is sitting pretty at the top of that list. People are seeing the value. They are not looking to leave.

There must be a lot of confusion between the so-called japa syndrome and what you do, which is investment migration…

Japa is all about looking for greenèr pastures, better life, better options. Bottomline is, a person is looking to leave the country. With what I do which is investment migration, we believe that an individual should not be defined by the passport they hold. You should be able to access the world and not have to feel constrained because you are of a certain nationality.

We are helping to acquire additional citizenships or residencies. You are able to take advantage of top-tier education, access to great healthcare, you can do business and invest better. Our clients are not looking to leave the country. We are talking about industry captains, who are heavily invested in Nigeria.; who have made a name and a fortune in Nigeria. They are looking to make sure Nigeria becomes better and bigger so they do not want to leave.