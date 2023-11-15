How we’ll empower women, bridge gender gap in tech industry – Uzemi

By Dickson Omobola

Worried by the hindrances that might be encountered by women in the tech space, Uzemi Technology Empowerment Initiative, has reiterated commitment to nurturing innovation, empowering women and bridging the gender gap in the industry through the Uzemi Leadership Summit.

From left to right: Olatomiwa Williams (Founder of Uzemi), Olaide Isijola (Senior Account Executive at Microsoft), Obi Asika (Chairman of OTM), Sandra Adebayo (Social Media Manager at Technext), and Ogo Maduewesi (CEO of Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation). This snapshot was taken during the Uzemi Leadership Summit 1.0, weekend, at the Resource Centre in Ikorodu.

The organisation said the initiative became vital because when such barriers are shattered, women would not only thrive in the industry but would become an example from which their counterparts can learn.

Speaking at the Uzemi Leadership Summit 1.0 in Lagos, the Founder of UzemiAfrica, Olatomiwa Williams, said they envision a future where women would take their place as a rising force in technology leadership.

According to her, the event was the beginning of their journey towards the manifestation of such future.

“With every summit, we draw nearer to breaking barriers, nurturing innovation, and empowering women in tech. Our commitment lies in fostering the leaders of tomorrow and bridging the gender gap in the tech industry,” she said.

Also speaking, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Funke Opeke, in her goodwill message, while highlighting the importance of resilience and diligence, encouraged women to be hard working and consistent.

On her part, the Chief Information Officer of First Bank, Rachel Adeshina, who spoke on the theme: ‘Women in Tech: A Rising Force’, said: “Resilient and confident women in the tech world aren’t merely growing, they are an unstoppable force. When we shatter the barriers that hold us back, we illuminate the path for others to follow.”

The summit was not merely a memorable event, it was a call to action and a reminder of the importance of giving back to one’s community with intention.

It provided a prime opportunity for networking, connecting with like-minded individuals who share a fervent passion for advancing in the tech sphere.

According to participants, the summit ignited the flames of growth and empowerment, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future in tech leadership.