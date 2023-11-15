How to tackle criminal activities in Nigeria – Security Stakeholders

— We need sane policing devoid of fear

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Stakeholders in the security sector, converged on Akure, the Ondo state capital, to discuss ways to tackle the problems associated with inadequate policing in the country.

They advocated for a more sane policing that the citizens will have confidence in instead of fear.

Also, the stakeholders said that inclusive policing is the panacea to tackle most of the challenges affecting effective and efficient community policing.

Speaking during a one-day capacity-building program on inclusive Policing for Police officers in Akure, Ondo state Capital, the Programme officer,

Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN) Foundation, Precious Osinaku, said that there must be mutual understanding between the police and the police.

Osinaku said that “inclusive policing remains the much-needed panacea to solving the problems associated with the inadequacy of policing Nigeria.

She added that concerted efforts should be made towards improving inclusive policing in the country to combat security threats and stem down criminal activities in the country

According to her” the programme was organized in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, in Ondo state, to bring closer to the people the campaign against police abuses and impunity in Nigeria.

‘ The programme was also organized to create widespread human rights awareness and knowledge of the limits of police powers and the responsibilities of citizens in law enforcement.

“Essentially, it’s a law enforcement strategy, where everybody is treated with respect, fairness, and equity. So everybody has a place, everybody is recognized, irrespective of economic status, there’s no discrimination as to race, there’s no discrimination as to gender and all of that.

“The world is pushing for community policing that is, the police and the policed should work hand in hand to achieve a safe and secured society and inclusive policing is a big part of community policing where everybody is involved.

“Everybody can approach the police, we can work with the police without fear or favour, expecting that we will get the desired results and of course, in promoting inclusive policing in Ondo State.

“We need to look out for certain things, how do we treat our vulnerable population, the vulnerable population, the people that are exposed to gender-based violence, domestic violence, persons with disabilities.

“People in that category, how do we ensure that, for example, our police stations are situated in a way that for those with disabilities, it’s easily accessible, they can access those facilities.

“That’s what it’s all about, more so, we are here to strengthen the civic space, we are here to protect the civic space, people have the right to expose their fundamental freedom.

“We’ve seen over time that security laws and policies are further shrinking some of these rights and that’s why we are having this training, we are working with the police to ensure that we protect and strengthen the civic space”

Speaking, during the programme, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, solicited the support of the public to ensure effective policing and crime-free society

Odunlamil said, “Lately, we’ve been practising community policing, inclusive policing, we have the CRC, we have the community leaders too, the traditional leaders as well, they have also been involved in ensuring that the state is peaceful.

“We keep telling our people that let us all police ourselves. If a policeman is not doing what is right, at least, there’s a public complain bureau, where you can lodge a complain against the police action.

“We all deserve to be treated right, irrespective of our status, class, tribe or age. So, if we see a policeman doing otherwise, please report it to the public Complaint bureau office. In the same vein, if you see something, say something.

” If you find out that something is suspicious, do not keep quiet, it might not be something that you can handle, that’s why the police are there, call on the police and they will answer”

“One of the facilitators, Barrister Toba Olaifa during her presentation called for a more sane policing in the country that the citizens will have confidence in instead of fear”

Barrister Toba Olaifa, in her lecture, called on the police to always create an atmosphere where Nigerians should be free to walk into the police stations and lodge their complaints without fear.

She kicked against reports of abuses of Nigerians by the police.

The lawyer said reports of Police harassment and illegal detention abound in the public space.