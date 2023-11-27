How Tinubu saved Ondo from chaos by intervening in Akeredolu-Aiyedatiwa rift – Lawyer

President Bola Tinubu

A legal practitioner, Benson Enikuomehhin, says the intervention of President Bola Tinubu into the rift between Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, saved the state from chaos.

Recall that Tinubu over the weekend waded into the month-long crisis between the duo and met with Aiyedaiwa alongside allies of the governor, Akeredolu, federal and state lawmakers of Ondo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo state officials, and other stakeholders in the state at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Monday, Mr. Enikoumehhin stated that he is in support of the president’s intervention to resolve the conflict.

He said, “Because his inability to perform is hampering his performance in the state, a good number of persons, which I am in a party with, have said his deputy should act in that capacity as envisaged and promoted by the constitution.

“The president’s intervention in this matter can be interpreted as a call to the deputy governor not to reshuffle the current political structure.”

The lawyer also said the removal of the governor would have thrown the state into turmoil, and though the president made the right conclusion, the state should have kept the issue as a closed-door occurrence.

“The current leadership crisis in Ondo state is fueled by the 2024 elections. Interests from political gladiators are working against the transfer of power to the deputy governor.”