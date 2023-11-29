How Nigeria, Africa can earn global respect — Adesina, Osaghae, others

Akinwunmi Adesina, President, AfDB.

PRESIDENT of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; and Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs,NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, yesterday marshalled measures that can earn Nigeria and Africa global acclaim.

Without credible governance anchored on transparency, a political will to deepen its feeding capacity and maximally utilising its natural endowments, ensuring an economic structure that frowns at borrowing and a people who do not rely on foreign products, among others, Africa may never earn global respect, Adesina said.

For Nigeria to get it right “We need to get back to the things that approximate the era where state viability was a major consideration in the disaggregation of our federal system. The present centralised or hyper-centralised instrumentalities can no longer suffice, we need to work out new frameworks for our federalism,” Osaghae said.

They spoke at The Guardian Newspapers’ 40th Anniversary Lecture, themed: “For the World to Respect Africa,’ held at the NIIA, in Lagos.

Those who graced the foreign policy think-tank included President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Bimbo Salu-Hudeyin; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, represented by Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba; former Governor of Osun State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola; and President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Mr. Eze Anaba.

According to Adesina, Africa will only be respected when its problems are solved with its resources.

Adesina, who emphasised that political sovereignty must be complemented by economic and financial sovereignty, said Africa must find a sustainable means through which it would finance its development.

Africa must determine that enough is enough

His words: “Respect is never given, it must be earned through consistent action. We must take a critical look around us – the underdevelopment, the poverty in the midst of plenty and the fact that we are far behind other regions of the world despite our enormous resources. We must determine that enough is enough.

“Poverty must not become the comparative advantage of Africa. Nearly half of the world’s gold and one-third of all the minerals are in Africa. With its vast mineral resources and human capacity, Africa should not be where it is today. Nigeria and many other African nations were once at the same level of development as some East Asian countries, notably Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea. We must ask ourselves when we will make the shift that South Korea made from being a country that was at the low end of the development ladder to a rich and industrialised nation that it is today.

Africa must stop securing loans backed by its natural resources.

“There is something wrong in our management or mismanagement of our natural resources. It is also clear that if we continue to mismanage these natural resources, we will remain stuck. When we look at a pervasive state capture, in several instances, it is abundantly clear that there is no transparency or accountability of how we manage these abundant resources. Consequently, the majority of the people (Africans) remain poor in the midst of plenty.

“I have urged African governments to stop securing loans backed by their natural resources. That is because those natural resources-backed loans are not transparent. They are expensive and they make debt resolution very difficult. If it continues, it will be a disaster for Africa.

African solutions to African problems

“We must find solutions to our many challenges in Africa. While we must deal with the bread and butter development issues, we must think strategically as we set ourselves on the path of becoming a wealthy nation. Our countries must become great contributors to global wealth and development financing for others. We simply must turn the tide. We must put ourselves in a position to give. That is how Africa can earn respect. I hear often that we must have African solutions to African problems. It is loud and correct, but it will only be respected when African problems are financed by Africa’s resources. Political sovereignty must be backed by economic and financial sovereignty. Africa will earn more respect when it can mobilise finance for its own development.”

Nigeria’s centralised or hyper-centralised federalism no longer suffice – Osaghae

Also speaking, the Director General of the NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, who reviewed The Guardian newspapers’ federalist papers titled: ‘If Federalism is the Power, What is the Question?’ said Nigeria is at that intersection where it needs to re-tweak it’s federal instrumentalities.

His words: “We need to get back to the things that approximate the era where state viability was a major consideration in the disaggregation of our federal system. The present centralised or hyper-centralised instrumentalities can no longer suffice, we need to work out new frameworks for our federalism.

“In working out the new frameworks, it cannot simply and only be about the constitution. We need to talk about the strengths that have come the way of Nigeria through how far we have gone with the federal political culture of accommodation, resilience and tolerance. It would not only be a win-win for everyone, but would allow us all to get into new magical forms of bargaining and renegotiation, which would then make the states that would emerge – a state of our own where everyone finds a just and equitable cause to be part and parcel of.

“Federalism entails a lot more than legal engineering. The way forward for us as a people is to balance federalism as Federal Government, and federalism without federal government. The days when we have a highly decentralized or de-nationalised central system are gone. The present nation-state trajectory supports only centralised states and that is one reason why the executive branch of government has dominated nation-states today. It is why the president of every country appears like the only one who can talk for the country.

“However, if we want to have a country where all of us can find a space, I will refer to the article written by Martins Oloja after his most recent visit to Akwa Ibom State. In the article, he said he has seen that federalism is the answer. What did he see? He saw a state that was different, that was thriving. It is not because the constitution allows it, it is because the space available for state autonomy has been used by the governors of Akwa Ibom to build the state. If you are looking for indolence, you will find it in many state governors. That kind of indolence is federalism of the military. The federalism we want now is a demilitarised federalism.”

Ibru and I worked on The Guardian as far back as 1979 – Osoba

On his part, Osoba, who recounted The Guardian Newspapers’ odyssey, said: “Alex Ibru and I had been working on The Guardian as far back as 1979 to 1980, but we couldn’t get it on because the brother, Michael Ibru, was not too enthusiastic about it. Alex was one person who respected and deeply loved his brother, Michael Ibru. He wouldn’t do anything that Michael didn’t approve of. So, we were delayed in starting the village news. The first Guardian was published on February 27, 1983, and we, in Sketch, were the ones who, for six months, were printing The Guardian from Ibadan. You can imagine that we printed a rival newspaper. It showed the love that we had for each other in the media then.

“When Alex was buried, he was buried with a copy of The Guardian. He went to heaven holding a copy of The Guardian. It can be confirmed by Lady Maiden Ibru. Alex is in heaven with The Guardian and I am sure that today, he is very proud.”