‘How I was hypnotized, wedded under duress’

A woman, Mercy Obiora has narrated how she got hypnotized and married under duress by her husband, Fortune David Ehien.

According to Obiora, she met Ehien during their youth service and he would later propose marriage to her which she turned down.

Obiora, however, stated that Ehien came back with eventually hypnotize her into marrying him.

She narrated, “Since l went to youth service in the year 2007-2008 in Zamfara state, l have not gotten me. I am from Anambra state and live in Enugu state but was posted to Zamfara state to serve where l met this corper from Ekpoma, Edo state. We became just friends after he introduced himself to me that he knew me in Enugu state and because am an identical twin and we are corpers, we started talking. l allowed this Esain guy came to my room to watch television and eat food because l happened to be among the three corpers that had television as corpers during our set so other corpers came to watch TV in my room.

“So one day we were chatting and he was bragging about how he would get a job at one reputable computer center in Kaduna state which happened to be owned by my uncle. l was shocked and disclosed that the company was owned by my uncle and he changed his mind and said he will travel to South Africa after youth service, and l innocently disclosed that l was traveling to the USA and he didn’t utter any word for few minutes and the next thing he would ask was to propose to me and l quickly turned him down that l already had someone to marry but he wouldn’t hear of it. l managed to send him out of my room.

“He left the youth service post and came back the following week with Juju and blew it on me and started controlling me. I eventually followed him to his family house in Ekpoma where l was taken to a shrine and they performed charms on me to be working abroad and me sending them money and also to forget whom I wanted to marry, and instead marry him and take him to USA.

“This l did for 5 years and we eventually wedded in Redeemed church with the help of the father; but the stepmother didn’t like the idea and she helped me. l will later regain myself and memory of what had happened and contacted the Redeemed church to nullify the marriage and the family to return my money but all proved abortive.”