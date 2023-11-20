How I missed an int’l deal – Singer, Kayblinkz 

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kehinde Williams popularly known as Kayblinkz, has revealed in a recent tweet that he almost got a music deal from Warner Music after his first viral hit ‘Nobody’ ft T- classic.

He said he got a DM (direct message) from a Warner Music A&R a few months after his song blew up.

According to him, they reached out to him and requested to listen to more of his unreleased projects but at the time he only had one finished track and an unfinished single.

He advised upcoming artists to keep recording music regardless of the state they find themselves in because opportunities are always around the corner.

Kayblinkz also said his singles “Yo and Kelegbe” which he released on the 17th of Nov 2023 marks the new beginning of his discovered sound.