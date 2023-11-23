By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — DESPITE selling heaven visas for N310,000 to his members in Ekiti State, the founder of Christ High Commission Church, Araromi-Ugbesi, in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State, Noah Abraham, is not done brainwashing his congregants.

This time around, the failed preacher has predicted an impending global doom that would signal the arrival of a new planet.

The controversial Pastor Abraham, who was re-arrested by the Ekiti State Police Command last week, said his apocalyptic prophecy would mark a new phase.

Recall that the cleric was arrested on April 27, 2022, in Omuo-Ekiti, after he converged over 40 persons in a camp and collected the sum of N310,000 from each of them as a ticket fee to heaven, but was granted bail by a Magistrate Court.

I’ve concluded my 42-year mission — Pastor Abraham

Recently, the controversial pastor returned to the limelight when he was arrested last Thursday by the Ekiti State Police Command in collaboration with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for the alleged kidnapping of over nine persons including minors and impregnating his choir coordinator’s wife.

Speaking with Vanguard, Pastor Abraham said the arrest by the police was meaningless, noting that he has fulfilled his mission on earth, which was to open a new phase of converts to his sender.

His words: “I rejoice because, for 42 years, I was trained for the work of 14 weeks. Until the first day of the assignment was concluded, nobody could pull down this church. When I started the second phase of my job on earth, they brought me here that I was to collect three things from people to stop the second phase. It gives me joy and my father is happy in heaven.

“I have spoken a lot and after I depart from this planet, there will be a sign all over the earth. This is what I want everybody to listen to. My mission, that has been completed, is to open up a new phase, which is the last one on this planet. I’m happy because it has been fulfilled.”

Darkness’ll hit Earth for 14 days

Pastor Abraham described the heaven ticket saga as his first assignment, saying he has concluded all that he was sent to do by God on earth and he is now ready to return to his creator.

He said: “The prophecy is that I have concluded my job and I am on my way to the one that sent me. Darkness shall hit the earth for 14 days. After the lifting of this suspensive darkness on the earth, there is going to be an arrival of light that has never been seen to commemorate the new planet.

“The Almighty God that created heaven and earth is my God. I practice Christianity and I am just happy within me. The conclusion of the assignment is giving me a job. The next is to return home to where I came from.”

He hypnotised our children, set them against us—Parents

Vanguard gathered that some of the hostages were children of his members whom he hypnotised, brainwashed and set against their parents.

Narrating their ordeal, some of the children’s parents, who were held hostage, including church members and the legal wife of Pastor Abraham, decried how he set their children against them.

According to them, Pastor Abraham forced their children to withdraw from school.

I was told my wife had 21 evil spirits —Victim

A 27-year-old man, who was already working in an unnamed company where he was given an official vehicle, was asked to resign and kept in the camp without a specific mission.

One of the pastors in the church, who had a similar ordeal but spoke on condition of anonymity to Vanguard, said: “The message then was purity. When I heard that message, that gave me the courage to say that I had found a place, not until things started going wrong.

“He told me that my wife, whom we have been married for over 30 years, has 21 evil spirits and I had to send her away.

“At the initial stage, I asked her to go. Later, I was asked to bring her back and made a lot of sacrifices which involved lots of money.

“He said she had a curse which will require me to remove with money. My three children were with him. My firstborn, a graduate of Ambrose Alli University, studied Human Physiology and was already working. He was asked to resign because an edifice was coming down from heaven.

“His son was also withdrawn from the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, along with other children. My daughter, who was an undergraduate student at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, was asked to come down with my people in Kaduna. About 18 of us came down, celebrating that there was a programme coming on.

“After that, he said we all had curses for which we had to pay N310,000 each for remission.

On August 25, 2022, my wife and I were sent packing from the camp. My children were not allowed to follow us. We were stripped naked, paid over N4 million and collected close to N3 million from my son.

“Later on, I was frustrated. My children were asked to run away. I lodged a complaint at Omuo Area Command Office which asked them to release my two children who were 16 and 19 years respectively.

The eldest who was 27 years then was asked to decide for himself because he was of age. I was frustrated with the whole situation.

“Not until recently that I was told that he has been arrested. I saw my children behaving strangely. Their names have been changed and they don’t want to come closer to me. I don’t know what has come into them. I won’t be surprised because I was in that bondage before God delivered me. I want the entire world to save my children.”

He said we had evil spirits working against us— Abraham’s wife

On her part, Abraham’s wife said: “Even when I complained to the police station, I was offered access to two of my three children, but on our way home, he called them and asked them to return, which they did.

“He is always telling us that we have different curses and evil spirits working against us. He would ask us to sell our property and bring the money to him. I have invested almost N7 million in the church and I am left with nothing. Even my children don’t want to see me, I don’t know what he did to them.”

He snatched my wife, impregnated her—Choir Coordinator

Meanwhile, the choir coordinator of the church, Dare Ikuenayo, alleged that the cleric snatched and impregnated the mother of his three children.

Ikuenayo said: “I joined the church in Kabba, Kogi State, but one day, the pastor called me and notified me that my wife had a gift of prophecy that I should allow her to stay with him for a month and work for God which I obliged.

“Suddenly, I noticed that my wife was not even willing to see or talk to me. While I was trying to raise my eyebrows, the pastor announced in the church that he had taken my wife and no one could take her from him. I tried my best to no avail until he impregnated her and moved her into his house fully.”

Another old woman, who is the elder sister to Pastor Abraham, alleged that he took almost a million naira from her on different occasions on the account that he wanted to cleanse her of evil spirits.

Get my children out of captivity, Pastor Abraham’s wife begs

Pastor Abraham’s wife, who staged a protest at the Ekiti State Police Command with other victims pleaded with the government and appropriate authorities to assist them in getting their children, wife and relatives out of the captivity of the pastor.

In her testimony, Mrs Mary Abraham said after they came together at Omuo-Ekiti for the aborted heavenly mission, her husband came in one night and asked her to move out because he wanted the wife of the choir coordinator to move in.

She said: “He said the present work in his hand requires the woman to be with him and that was how he forced me out and denied me access to my three children.

“He withdrew all of my children from school and made their lives miserable. I wept when I saw my son yesterday after the police brought him here. I am begging Nigerians to help me take my children from him.”

Investigation’s ongoing — Police

When contacted, the spokesman for the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu said the investigation was ongoing in collaboration with NAPTIP, adding that the police would move to the next line of action.

The specific line of action has yet to be disclosed as at the time of filing this report.