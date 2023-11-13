How Carter Efe’stole’ my song—Portable’s ex-signee, Young Duu laments

A former signee of Zeh Nation, Young Duu, has called out comedian Carter Efe for intellectual theft and performing his latest song, ‘Oyinmo’, at show without his knowledge.

Young Duu, who recently fell out with his former boss, Portable, has accused Carter Efe of ‘sending his helpers away.’

He made this known in an Instagram live recently.

“Carter Efe has used all the industry brain to collect my song from me, he’s now going to shows to perform the song without me”



– Young Duu



He said, “Carter Efe has used all the industry brains to collect my song from me. He’s now going to shows to perform the song without me. And he’s not even an artiste; he’s a comedian.

“Carter Efe doesn’t want anybody to help me. People will be helping me, but he will be claiming he is my helper. I don’t want to cast everything. He’s now going to show to perform my song without me.

“I don’t want to expose everything. It’s not good; my boss did me bad, and you want to do the same thing. You guys have family, the same way I came from someone else. So this was why you wanted me to drop an album for you.” (sic)