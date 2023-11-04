How Awgbu Community stood still as Peter Obi, Soludo, Bishops, Priests, others honour Ezeibe’s late mother

By Vincent Ujumadu

IT was indeed a celebration of life on Friday at Awgbu, Orumba North local government area of Anambra State, when a business mogul, Chief Ben Cooper Ezeibe celebrated the funeral ceremony of his late mother, Mrs. Angela Afuluozor Ezeibe. Mrs Angela Ezeibe died on July 26, 2023 at the ripe age of 105 years.

The ceremony, which took place at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Awgbu, attracted important personalities from all walks of life, including politicians, businessmen and the clergy from across the country.

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor was the chief celebrant at the Mass in which no fewer than 30 priests also participated.

In his sermon, Bishop Ezeokafor said he knew Mrs Ezeibe 39 years ago when he worked in Awgbu as a priest, expressing joy that God gave her a long life which made her live up to 105 years on earth.

The Bishop said he did not even know that Mrs Ezeibe was still alive until her son, Ben, informed him that his mother had just died.

He said: “God gave Mrs Angela Ezeibe a long life as only few people live up to 105 years. She lived this long because she had good people who looked after her well and we must particularly thank Ben Cooper for that.

“Now that she has died, the greatest thing we can do for her is to continuously remember her in prayers.

“While we all desire to make heaven, we must not fail to take good care of ourselves while on earth. We should also not pursue earthly things to the extent that we should forget that the ultimate is for us to make heaven.”

The Catholic Women Organization, CWO, from various parishes in Awgbu were at their best to honour one of their own who, they said, contributed immensely towards the spread of the Catholic Church in the area.

They recalled how Mama Ezeibe was always at the forefront of ensuring that priests posted to St Patrick’s Church, Awgbu felt at home as she was always mobilizing other women to ensure the upkeep of the priests and the church.

In his speech, her son, Chief Ben Ezeibe, who eulogized his mother for imbibing discipline in her children, thanked everyone for joining the family in paying the last respect for their mother.

He specifically thanked Bishop Ezeokafor and all the priests for participating in the Mass, assuring that the family would continue to remember their mother in prayers.

Chief Ezeibe said: “The entire Ezeibe Dynasty of Nkpeshi Ugwu Awgbu in Orumba North LGA, Anambra State wish to most sincerely thank our Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and his wife Nonye, Senators and top government functionaries, former Governor, His Excellency Peter Obi, Peter Cardinal Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese and Bishop Paulinus Chukwuemeka Ezeokafor of Awka Catholic Diocese for their presence and standing behind us.

“We appreciate well over 30 Monsignors, Priests and Rev. Sisters tha attended the Mass, all our mutual family friends, well wishers and associates for your prayers and gifts to celebrate the longevity centurion funeral Mass of our mother, Mama Angela Afulozor Ezeibe who exited this planet on July 26th 2023 at the ripe age of 105 years.

“We sincerely pray that Almighty God will continue to guide and bless you all.”