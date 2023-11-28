How alleged missing manhood caused panic in Ebonyi

Image from the Whistler Newspaper

By Peter Okutu

The Special Assistant to the Ebonyi State Governor on Internal Security, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ogbonna Tobias yesterday warned residents of the area to desist from spreading false news on alleged manhood disappearance in the Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing journalists in the local government, Ogbonna noted that fake news has continued to create tension and panic within the Local Government and warned that the State Government will not hesitate to deal with anyone found spreading the false news.

It would be recalled that last week, the news of four men who allegedly lost their manhood in the Local Government mysteriously spread round the area, thereby causing tension in the area.

The alleged fake news according to Ogbonna also paralysed economic activities in the area as hundreds of youths in the area have continued to shun visiting the Nkwo markets to avert losing their manhood to the alleged ritualists.

The incident was alleged to have happened at the popular Nkwo market in the Local Government but the whereabout or identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

The SA on Internal Security described the report as not only a falsehood but also unfounded, misleading and a calculated attempt to create fear and apprehension among resident of the area.

He noted that the rumor was capable of causing jungle justice against perceived suspects adding that there was no evidence or proof of any victim, whose manhood was said to have disappeared after a handshake in the Local Government Area.

“Let me emphasis that there is no record of any manhood disappearance either at the Nkwo market or any other part of the local government as being spread by propagandist. The fake news if not stopped or checked is capable of causing mob action against perceived suspect or capable of creating crisis and communal clashes in the area.

Comrade Ogbonna maintained that in collaboration with other security operatives in the Council, investigation has been conducted and that there was no evidence to prove the allegation.

He urged Youths of the area to report any one accusing someone of being responsible for the fake news to the security agencies rather than taking laws into their own hands.

It was observed that in the last one week, residents of the area now shun any form of handshake or body contacts.