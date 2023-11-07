How AI can help Nigeria become technologically advanced – Bosun Tijani

Bosun Tijani

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, says Nigeria can become a technologically advanced nation through the incorporation and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in all sectors of national life.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, the minister noted that while AI has its benefits and challenges, the country cannot shy away from its massive potentials.

His words: “What we stand to gain is that we already have young Nigerians building Artificial Intelligence even without significant support. But for the government, and this government in particular, we have that understanding that this is a phenomenon that we cannot look away from.

“We can’t say because we are an African country, it’s not important. For the kind of problems that we want to address within this government, it is extremely important that we mainstream the application of Artificial Intelligence. Because without data and knowledge of your people, properties and society, there’s so much you can’t do.

“When we talk about security there’s so much that data can help you do by studying and understanding your environment by digesting these things. One thing about Artificial Intelligence, it helps in allocation of resources as well.”

The minister also dispelled fears that the introduction of AI would lead to an increase in the rising crime rates in the country.

“The glass is half full. If you look at the progress that we made, we started off with what we call the BVN tied to bank accounts so everyone can be IDed but not everyone is in the system. But the last government came up with the NIN which has 90% of the population on that platform. So what we’re talking about is a proper ID system which we have lacked for a long time.

“We’re now in a position where we can say that if we harmonize the different ID systems including the National Population Commission database, we can properly ID our people. Once you can do this, not only will you have the opportunity to litigate or reduce fraud, which exists everywhere in the world, but you’ll also understand who your people are so we can serve them better.”

He also noted that AI will be beneficial to the agricultural, public health, education, film industry and media sectors.