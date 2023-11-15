How 8 simple lifestyle measures add years to your life

By Sola Ogundipe

Adults who monitor eight simple health measurements may live longer lives, according to studies.

Following the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 can shave up to six years off your biological age, according to researchers.

The checklist includes measures such as eating properly, exercising frequently, not smoking, and getting enough sleep.

The other four criteria are about staying skinny, keeping cholesterol low, and maintaining optimal blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

According to experts, the eight steps support optimal heart health, which may reduce the rate of biological aging.

The checklist includes eating well, exercising regularly, quitting smoking, getting adequate sleep, and maintaining a healthy weight. The eight steps may help reduce biological aging.

A study by Columbia University’s Professor Nour Makarem found that higher cardiovascular health is associated with decelerated biological ageing, as measured by phenotypic age. The study also found a dose-dependent association, with as heart health increases, biological ageing decreases.

The research suggests that adherence to Life’s Essential 8 metrics and improving cardiovascular health can slow down the body’s ageing process and have numerous benefits in the long run. Reduced biologic ageing is associated with lower risk of chronic diseases, longer life, and lower risk of death.

Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, chair of the writing group for Life’s Essential 8 and former volunteer president of the American Heart Association, said that these findings help understand the link between chronological age and biological age and how following healthy lifestyle habits can help us live longer. The preliminary study will be presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2023 in Philadelphia.

A separate study published in Sweden found that people with a higher biological age than their actual chronological age have an increased risk of stroke and dementia. The study also found that the risk of developing ALS, also known as motor neurone disease (MND), increases with higher biological age.

Life’s Essential eight factors

*Eat better: Include whole foods, lots of fruits and vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and cooking in non-tropical oils such as olive and canola

*Be more active: Adults should get 2 ½ hours of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week

*Quit tobacco: Use of inhaled nicotine delivery products, which includes traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vaping, is now a leading cause of preventable death

*Get healthy sleep: Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Adequate sleep promotes healing, improves brain function and reduces the risk for chronic disease

*Manage weight: Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight has many benefits.

*Control cholesterol: High levels of non-HDL, or ‘bad,’ cholesterol can lead to heart disease

*Manage blood sugar: Over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves

*Manage blood pressure: Keeping your blood pressure within acceptable ranges can keep you healthier longer