By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least 14 athletes slumped and resuscitated during the 2023 Lagos Women’s Marathon on Lagos Island Sunday.

The marathon was held between the hours of 7 a.m. and midday.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

The LASEMA Response Team, LRT, and paramedics from the agency’s pre-hospital care unit attended to the 14 athletes who suffered various conditions during the annual women’s 10km marathon, which range from dehydration, hypoglycemia, muscle pull, and tiredness due to physical exertions.

Other conditions experienced by athletes during the event, which started at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan (TBS) and terminated at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (MJA), Onikan, included a semi-loss of consciousness by two athletes.

All affected athletes were administered first aid treatment, while the two that suffered semi-loss of consciousness were resuscitated and transported to the General Hospital in Odan, Lagos Island, for further medical care.

While evaluating the success of the annual event, Oke-Osanyintolu reiterated the essence of collaboration for joint success in emergency response, stressing the need to jealousy guard “the Golden Hour” in the business of saving lives.

He noted, “Despite the huge turnout of athletes and the recorded challenges, proper preparations and deployment of the LRT with its Pre-Hospital Care Unit in full attendance for any eventualities were solely responsible for the success of the event.”