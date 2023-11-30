Housing: APC chieftain queries Wike’s ‘exclusive generosity’ towards judges

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

Nigeria’s Minister for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has been accused of bias and ulterior motives for perceived “exclusive generosity” toward judges in his housing schemes for public servants.

Canada-based political management consultant and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Korka-Waadah, who raised the concern, noted that Wike, through his time as Rivers state governor and now FCT minister has made a habit of showering judges in the nation’s judiciary with exclusive welfare packages in isolation of other public servants.

In a telephone chat with Vanguard from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state yesterday, Korka-Waadah said, “I ask a pertinent question for the Nigerian public to ponder. Why is Wike so generous only to judges in his loud welfare schemes to public servants?

“Don’t get me wrong. I am not against the minister’s policy to gift judges enviable mansions and expensive jeeps in service through retirement. He did it in Rivers State and now replicating the same thing as the minister of FCT.

“We know he is a lawyer, his wife a judge, but there must be more to it than meets the eye. Why does Wike not consider medical doctors, teachers, nurses, and directors in public servants professional enough to earn a place in his housing scheme for judges wherever he finds himself?

“I call on Wike and Nigerians to interrogate his motive, knowing how much politicians value judges for self-interests. Otherwise, he should extend his concern for good housing schemes as retirement benefits to teachers and doctors in public service as he is doing for judges.