Hoodlums beat up Ondo Commissioner, disrupt bursary, award ceremony

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The bursary and scholarship award ceremony organized by the Ondo State Oil Development Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), has been disrupted by suspected hoodlums who beat up the agency’s commissioner, Kehinde Akinrotoye.

Vanguard learnt that the hoodlums invaded the venue of the ceremony and started shooting sporadically, disrupting the event for hours.

Both staff and students who came for the event scampered for safety as a result of gunshots from the suspected hoodlums.

Sources told newsmen that the “hoodlums came in hired vehicles and started to shoot into the premises, thereby preventing the event from being held at a scheduled time.

“The beneficiaries of the bursary and scholarship award were already seated when the hoodlums came and started shooting sporadically into the venue and this led to pandemonium in the area.

” Security officers attached to the office, could not curtail the activities of the hoodlums as they forced their way into the premises.

Vanguard gathered that one of the agency’s commissioners, Kehinde Akinrotoye, was beaten to a pulp by the beneficiaries who alleged him of sponsoring the hoodlums to disrupt the event.

Akinrotoye’s vehicle and another vehicle parked on the premises of the agency were vandalized.

Timely intervention of police detectives from the State Police Command saved the situation from degenerating.

They were able to bring the riotous situation under control.

Police detectives were still keeping vigil at the agency at the time of filling in the report.

Meanwhile, the attacked commissioner has been rushed to the state hospital for medical attention.

He declined to comment when contacted for comments.