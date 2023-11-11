‘Homestretch’ as Princess Asha, Ine Edo officially enters 2024 Gubernatorial Race

Ambassador Princess Asha Okojie, also known as Ine Edo, recently embarked on a two day flag off visit to five local governments in Edo Central, namely Uromi, Ubiaja, Ekpoma, Irrua, and Igueben in Esan land. This visit has set in motion a powerful wave of enthusiasm and support among the people of these regions.

They welcomed her with songs and praises, recognizing the significance of her candidacy as the first woman from Esan to declare her intention to run for the highly contested gubernatorial seat in Edo State. This event was not merely a political occurrence; it marked a momentous occasion that signifies a potential turning point in the state’s history.

In her address to a diverse gathering comprising women, youth leaders, ward leaders, LGA chairmen, and woman leaders, Amb. Princess Asha Okojie emphasized the urgent need to “Make Edo Work Again” for the benefit of everyone. Her decision to enter the political arena is fueled by her unwavering commitment to restore trust, integrity in the electoral process, transparency in governance, accountability, and the overall rejuvenation of Edo State for the common people.

She acknowledged the rich history and resilience of the Esan people, recognizing that they have faced numerous challenges due to a disconnect from those in power. The people are weary of empty promises, and the significance of strong and compassionate leadership cannot be overstated.

Amb. Princess Asha Okojie recognizes the prevalent issues such as poverty, hunger, dilapidated infrastructure, lack of empathy, absence of trust, accountability, honesty, and transparency. She called for unity, peace, and a collective effort to address these issues and create a better future for all. In her speech, she emphasized her grandfather King Ogbidi’s legacy. King Ogbidi fought against the oppression of the colonial powers and refused to sell out his people’s sovereignty. His resilience left a legacy that Ambassador Asha is ready to fulfill as she enters the governorship race, with the primary goal of ensuring equity, justice, and fairness, ultimately rebuilding trust and enhancing the well-being of the people.

Amb. Princess Asha acknowledged the challenging times Edo State is currently facing and stressed the need for extraordinary measures to overcome these socioeconomic difficulties. She believes that the key to addressing these pressing issues lies in electing selfless leaders who prioritize public service over personal interests. She criticized the trend of candidates using material wealth, such as money and cars, as a means to win the favor of the people. She argued that such displays of opulence do not equate to integrity or leadership qualities and have contributed to the growing wealth gap in society.

Ambassador Asha emphasized the profound responsibility associated with the office of the governor, highlighting that it should not be taken lightly. She acknowledged that the role has a significant impact on the lives of citizens and lamented the fact that Edo State has been led by individuals who lacked essential leadership skills. She emphasized that the gubernatorial race is not a sprint but a journey that requires perseverance. She recognized the challenges ahead, especially in a climate where some have benefitted at the expense of the people and others seek to exploit the system. She firmly believed that the time has come to meticulously select leaders based on their character and their genuine empathy for the people they aim to serve.

Ambassador Asha expressed her commitment to listening to the voices of the people, even those heard in the quiet of the night. She felt a moral calling to serve her community, guided by her faith. She firmly believed that if the people wholeheartedly supported her in her quest to serve, she would not let them down. She anchored her aspirations on the promises of God, particularly “Ebosetale,” which means what God has said. Her mission was to serve the people of Edo State, restore its lost glory, uplift the lives of its citizens, and she wouldn’t take their trust for granted. In her view, the days when voters took promises at face value are gone. It’s time for voters to bank on her and what she represents, based on her track record.

Her aspiration to become the first woman from Esan land in the office of the governor represents a significant shift in the political landscape, transcending party lines. Her aim is to work toward a brighter future where hard work is rewarded, decency is reinstated, and integrity prevails. Her vision includes a commitment to unity, empathy, and a return to values that prioritize the welfare of the people. In this, Ambassador Asha seeks to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change, setting a new standard for leadership in Edo State.

Ambassador Asha stressed that money cannot purchase integrity or honesty. She highlighted the importance of being one’s brother’s keeper as a means to restore trust and conscience. She lamented the current deficiency of empathy in society and the prevalence of pressing issues, including poverty, treachery, corruption, and hunger, which have plagued the land and hindered people from achieving a life of honesty and fairness.

In her vision, Ambassador Asha Okojie is resolute in her commitment to tackle these pressing issues. Her goal is to elevate the underprivileged and guide the state toward a brighter future where integrity, empathy, and compassion are reinstated, ultimately defeating the shared adversaries of poverty and corruption.

Ambassador Princess Asha has pledged that, if elected as the first female governor from Esan land, she will not only create history in Uromi, Edo State, and Nigeria but also follow in the footsteps of illustrious predecessors such as her cousin, the late Chief Anthony Enahoro, a prominent figure in the fight for Nigeria’s independence. She aims to honor the legacy of remarkable men and women from Uromi, Ekpoma, Irrua, Ubiaja, and Igueben. Her vision encompasses the restoration of the state’s lost glory and a commitment to promoting women’s rights and gender equality through transformative initiatives. Her agenda includes improving basic amenities, enhancing infrastructure, fostering tourism development, and prioritizing security and safety for all, especially the children and citizens.

Ambassador Asha said that she envisions a state where children can access free education through primary school so that they can develop the skills needed for their future and reach their full potential. She is committed to diversifying agriculture and achieving self-sufficiency, creating and promoting job opportunities in manufacturing, packaging, and the distribution of goods for export. She aims to provide land preparation for farmers and create an enabling environment for the implementation of mechanized farming, establishing free export zones to facilitate the shipment of products, services, and goods.

Ambassador Princess Asha Okojie’s vision for Edo State goes beyond just addressing immediate issues; it encompasses a comprehensive plan to transform the state into a modern, forward-thinking, and inclusive society. She envisions turning Edo State into a smart city, utilizing technology and innovation to improve governance and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

During her address in Ekpoma, she emphasized that she recognizes the brain drain that has been impacting Edo State, with many talented individuals seeking opportunities abroad. She is committed to creating an environment that encourages these individuals to stay and contribute to the development of the state. This involves providing opportunities for education, employment, and entrepreneurship that will enable the local workforce to thrive.

She proposed a Youth Rehabilitation and Prison Reforms initiative in response to a question regarding the challenges faced by the youth. Her intention is to introduce a “three strikes, you’re out” bill aimed at addressing the root causes of youth involvement in criminal activities. This bill offers alternatives to incarceration and focuses on rehabilitation. She intends to provide legal services for those who cannot afford representation in court, ensuring a fair and just legal system. Ambassador Asha is determined to establish rehabilitation centers for troubled youth, offering them an opportunity for personal growth, redirection in life, and rehabilitation, all underpinned by a tough love approach. Respect for the rule of law is a fundamental principle in this process.

Ambassador Asha expressed a strong commitment to education, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). She envisions rebuilding Ambrose Ali University into a world-class research institution that will not only provide quality education but also drive innovation and research. Her plan includes introducing STEM programs to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for the future job market. Furthermore, she intends to replicate these educational advancements in schools across Esan land, ensuring that quality education and opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of their location.

Her comprehensive vision for Edo State reflects her dedication to creating a progressive and inclusive society, laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future. She seeks to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change, setting a new standard for leadership in Edo State.

In her call for unity and peace, Ambassador Asha aims to create an environment where prosperity can flourish, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared progress for the betterment of Edo State.