HIV: Fidson Healthcare announces strategic Cooperation with Chinese Pharma company

By Chioma Obinna

To further add value to the healthcare landscape in Nigeria and Africa, Fidson Healthcare Plc, and JiangsuAidea Pharmaceutical Company Ltd have officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Yangzhou, China.

L-R: Dr Fidelis Ayebae, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidson Healthcare Plc.; Dr. Heliang Fu, Chairman of Aidea Pharma on Monday, November 13, 2023, in Yangzhou, China.

The agreement aims to promote and address medical challenges through the use of innovative drugs especially in the treatment of over 1.9 million living with HIV in Nigeria.

The two companies agreed to share and combine their respective resources, technical expertise and positions in the market to collaborate on project development, market expansion, and other aspects by integrating their competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical field.

Also, both companies will engage in multi-level and multi-form cooperation, including but not limited to product manufacturing, promotions and sales, and clinical research, involving existing products and pipeline projects.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of Aidea Pharma, Dr.Heliang Fu explained that the collaboration marks an important step for Aidea Pharma in its commitment to global medical cooperation.

Fu said: “By integrating our expertise and experience in the field of innovative drugs, we are confident in bringing greater well-being to African patients.”

On his part, the Managing Director and CEO of Fidson, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae said: “We are eagerly looking forward to this collaboration and we believe that the complementary strengths of both parties will inject new vitality into the medical field in Africa. This is also in line with our commitment to provide better and more accessible medicines for the people of Africa.”

The collaboration holds promise as a significant growth driver for both companies, particularly as a major factor in the development of local pharmaceutical manufacturing in Nigeria. It will also improve the healthcare and medical practice on the continent. It is expected to be a sterling example of in-depth cooperation in the medical field between China and Nigeria.