Hisbah dismisses officer for compromising, sabotaging board’s fight against immorality

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Shariah Police popularly known as Hisbah Board has dismissed an officer for compromising and sabotaging the effort of the board in fight against immorality and social vices in the state.

Similarly, the board said five other officers were also under investigation.

The Commander General of Hisbah, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen said the personnel connive with bad elements to perpetrate unholy acts in the state.

Daurawa said upon assumption of office he has hit the ground running by sanitizing the board of bad eggs as the board is no longer the same as it used to be.

According to him, “we have dismissed a Deputy Superintendent of Hisbah, DSH and declared him wanted. Wherever he was found he should be arrested. He connived with the hotel operators so that their hotels will not be raided by Hisbah in the course of it operations. So when we carried out the raid operation, the hoteliers where such atrocities were carried out became glittery that Hisbah has changed. They pay him money not to carry out operation on their hotel. There was one among the hotel operators who asked us what do we want them to do for us to support them. And we told him the government saddled us with the responsibility and so it is responsible for our operations. So he was asking that why will he give Hisbah money and they suddenly turn their back on him and carry out raid operation on his hotel?

“We have five other officers also under investigation.

“We don’t just carry out raid, but we ensure people of community file their complain and signed by at least 5 persons. We also carry out surveillance by sending officers to carry out surveillance to ascertain the truth of the information available, then we notify the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of the area to get a backing and liaise with the court,” Sheikh Daurawa stated.

In the same vein, the Board has debunked an allegation by a Facebook user alleging that its personnel barbed the hair of a non-indigene with bottle after it raided a brothel in the state.

Sheikh Daurawa described the allegation as handiwork of mischief makers saying the Hisbah has now traced and identified the person that posted the said video, adding that the board would invite him to prove the video.

“The video is totally lie. No such incident happened. We try to follow due process in carrying out our operations.

“Our personnel never cut the hair of any non-indigene lady, let alone use bottle to do so. It is lie and we have identified the person that shared the video and will invite him to prove to us. If he fail to prove to us, so we will take action against him,” Sheikh Daurawa said.

The Commander General admitted some mistakes by the Hisbah personnel in carrying out the operations, disclosing that the board had already stepped up to correct those mistakes.

The board had recently launched operations against social vices, tagged; Operation Kau da Badala ‘, which literally means operation against immorality in the state.

During the operations, the Islamic Shari’a Police had raided some hotels, brothels and off campus and arrested some suspects within the city, an operations that sparked outrage in the state and beyond.