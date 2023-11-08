Hilda Baci congratulates Irish chef, Alan Fisher, over new cooking record

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has congratulated her Irish counterpart, Alan Fisher, who emerged as the latest Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Vanguard reported that the Guinness World Records on Tuesday revealed that Fisher from Ireland cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.

Reacting to Fisher’s feat, via her X account on Tuesday, Baci who is the former record holder, congratulated the Irish chef and wished him the best.

She wrote, “Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!”

Alan secured the title for the longest cooking marathon (individual), setting a new record with a remarkable time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This achievement surpassed the previous record held by the 27-year-old Baci over 24 hours.

In addition to this, Alan also claimed the title for the longest baking marathon (individual), clocking in at 47 hours and 21 minutes, exceeding the previous record held by Wendy Sandner from the United States who had a time of 31 hours and 16 minutes.

Alan took on both challenges consecutively, spending over 160 hours in the kitchen with just a little over a day of rest in between the two record-breaking attempts.